2nd District candidates face off





CONWAY -- French Hill on Thursday fended off challenges on pandemic spending, military aid to Ukraine and higher education costs from Democratic and Libertarian candidates who seek to unseat the four-term U.S. congressman.

Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, is seeking to again represent the 2nd Congressional District that includes much of Central Arkansas. While Hill won competitive races in previous election cycles, state lawmakers have redrawn the congressional boundaries by splitting parts of Pulaski County into three separate districts, diluting Democratic voters.

Voters have filed legal challenges over the state's congressional map drawn by the state Legislature, claiming it dilutes the influence of Black voters to secure the 2nd Congressional District for the GOP. The 2nd District includes most of Pulaski County and all of Conway, Perry, Saline, Faulkner, White, Van Buren and Cleburne counties.

During Thursday's debate, which was hosted by Arkansas PBS on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas, Hill blamed President Joe Biden for causing inflation through big budget bills passed through Congress and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.

"A loose monetary policy at the Federal Reserve, too much spending by the federal government [on] the fiscal side, in my view, are the principle drivers of inflation," Hill said.

Libertarian Michael White of Little Rock blamed "deficit spending" for driving inflation but said the problem goes beyond Biden, saying Republicans share equal blame when it comes to reducing the buying power of the dollar.

"I do reject the fact that this is somehow a Biden issue or this is someone else's issue," White said. "I'll remind everyone at home watching that inflation is not new, it is just now noticeable."

Democrat Quintessa Hathaway of Sherwood blamed price gouging by corporations and deregulation by the federal government for inflation.

"Price gouging also needs to be addressed by the federal government through legislation," Hathaway said. "The buck is being passed down to average Arkansans."

Hill said he supported curtailing spending to "pre-pandemic levels," a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution and reforms in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to tackle the country's estimated $31 trillion debt.

"What do we need to do? Go back to pre-pandemic spending levels and debate and prioritize it," Hill said. "And secondly, get bipartisan support for reforming the two-thirds of the budget that drives that debt, which are our mandatory spending programs."

White criticized Hill for being part of a two-party system that has run up the national debt and inflation with increased spending. Like Hill, White said he supported a balanced budget amendment and legislative changes to make Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid discretionary, rather than mandatory spending.

"At the end of the day, this is a moral question: How much of the lifestyle we want to live in this country do we want to borrow on the backs of children not even yet born?" White said. "And I don't believe the two-party system is equipped to handle it."

Hathaway said the national debt was a "disaster," due in part to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. She noted that under President Bill Clinton the United States had a budget surplus and could pay down some of its debt.

"We had a surplus under President Bill Clinton, then we had two wars -- the [Iraq] and Afghanistan [wars]," Hathaway said. "We've also had unfunded mandates which caused us to have this issue."

On foreign policy, Hathaway and Hill said they support military aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, while White said he'd vote against any further funds.

"I'd rather see us put our treasure into defending and protecting and walking alongside our allies and our partners in the region as opposed to going over to Ukraine where we may have a loss of life," Hathaway said.

Despite comments made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying a GOP-controlled House may not support aid to Ukraine, Hill said he would continue to back funding for the country.

"If you let Putin take Ukraine he's not going to stop in Europe, and you are also sending a message to other authoritarian dictators like the Chinese Communist Party that America is not on the watch with our partners," Hill said.

White said he was against military aid to Ukraine, saying Congress should instead spend more on veterans and calling Hill a "puppet" owned by defense contractors.

"It seems to me you stand with Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and any other large defense contractors who are lucky enough to cozy up with you financially," White said.

On energy policy, all three candidates agreed more investment is needed in the nation's electrical grid, with Hathaway saying power lines should be buried underground. Hill and White backed new nuclear technology as a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

White expressed skepticism about government-subsidized renewable technology to help ween the country off fossil fuels.

"Transitions to new paradigms should ideally be pain-free and consequence-free. They should not be chaotic, abrupt or forced," White said. "Let's not forget American oil production. We need to unleash it, we need to increase it back to pre-pandemic levels."

Hathaway also gave support for increasing oil production in the U.S. but said oil companies, not Biden, were to blame.

"At one time, America was the number one petroleum producer, and that has occurred on more than one occasion. We can do that again," Hathaway said. "It's going to take corporations using their full power in order to pump every single day to maximum capacity so we can become a more energy-independent country once again."

Hill said he supports an "all-of-the-above energy strategy" that would include renewable and fossil fuels.

"This is an evolutionary process to a carbon-free, less-dependent world, not a revolutionary process," Hill said.

On rising crime, White blamed the federal prohibition on narcotics and a lack of focus on rehabilitation for prisoners. He also called for reforming the current bail system, saying that often local jails are filled with "poor people for, again, things that are not actually crimes."

"I'm all for private industry answering public problems, but I believe these for-profit prisons should be licensed on a recidivism reduction measure," White said.

Hathaway said there needs to be more federal intervention to address the causes of crime.

"I want you all to know that crime is an ever-going issue, the root cause is poverty," Hathaway said. "People simply need food on their tables, they need a roof over their head."

Hill said crime was mostly an issue for local government but said the federal government should do more to secure the U.S.-Mexico border from drug trafficking.

"There is a role to play at the federal level, which is by keeping our country safe by having a secure border and not letting drugs pour across that border," Hill said.

On higher education, reporter Christina Munoz of PBS Arkansas asked the candidates what they would do about the rising costs of attending college.

Hill called Biden's executive order forgiving some student loan debt unconstitutional, saying instead federal student programs should be reformed by requiring students to take a financial literacy course before taking out a loan.

"We don't think the federal government should be in that business, but if they're in that business it ought to be limited to books, tuition, room and board," Hill said. "Right now it's an open-ended checkbook."

Biden's executive order could mean some debt relief for more than 100,000 Arkansans, according to the Arkansas Student Loan Authority, and called for congressional action to address student loan debt.

"That's going to give them an opportunity to be able to go out and start their businesses, to purchase a home, a vehicle, to be able to invest in themselves and in their families as well as their communities," Hathaway said.

White said if Congress reduced the federal government's role in education, the free market would drive prices down.

"If people are not guaranteed to be able to borrow for a product, you will see prices come down," White said. "Competition is what drives prices down, and free markets do so."





A member of the audience holds up their phone to take a photo during the U.S. Congressional District 2 candidates debate Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





