5x5: Director talks about Civil War film in Fayetteville Film Fest

A locally shot and produced film will round out the screenings at the Fayetteville Film Fest this weekend. Shot at locations in War Eagle, Cane Hill and Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, "Freedom's Path" is a Civil War drama starring RJ Cyler, Carol Sutton, Ewen Bremner and Gerran Howell. Rockhill Studios of Fayetteville provided production assistance, and owners Blake and Kerri Elder acted as executive producers on the film as well. The director, Brett Smith, answered these questions for What's Up!

Q. What drew you to filmmaking?

A. Filmmaking wasn't ever something I consciously told myself I wanted to do, it kind of just snuck up on me. In fact, I am far from a film obsessed cinephile. Don't get me wrong, I love film just as much as the next person, but I could never just make a film for the sake of it. The thing that has always compelled and moved me to create is telling specific stories.

Q. Who are some of your filmmaking/storytelling role models?

A. I'd have to say that the filmmaker who has had the biggest impact on me is Steven Spielberg. His films are so massive in scale and scope, yet maintain such a heartfelt and personal touch with each character. As a boy growing up there was nothing better than going to the theater to see a Spielberg film. Other filmmakers who inspire me are Terrance Malick, Christopher Nolan, Jeff Nichols and J.A. Bayona.

Q. Have you ever screened a film at or been involved in the Fayetteville Film Fest before?

A. Our team was in Fayetteville when we were in pre-production on "Freedom's Path," and we even talked about trying to get over and see a film or two at the festival, but unfortunately we got swallowed up with too much prep work and were unable to go. In fact (if I'm not mistaken), our Arkansas casting agent, Mark Landon Smith, wound up finding Mia May -- who plays the role of Nora in our film -- at the Fayetteville Film Fest. Mia was in a short film, and Mark saw her and brought her in to audition. The moment Mia walked in the room, we knew she was the one. We have heard wonderful things about the festival and are so honored to be able to be a part of it.

Q. What do you have coming up next?

A. I am working on a film with legendary actor/producer Tom Skerritt. It is a World War II story told from the perspective of the kids who are left at home while their fathers are off fighting. Think "Stand By Me" meets "Dead Poets Society."

Q. Is there anything else that you would like to mention about your film to our readers?

A. While this film may look like a big-budget, Hollywood-style film, it is as indie as they come. In fact, I hope everyone who reads this knows that this film was shot all throughout Northwest Arkansas. It was truly a dream come true for me. It would not have happened without so many incredible and amazing people in Northwest Arkansas. The communities we shot in supported us and were so kind. They allowed us to create something we feel so proud of, and I hope the people of Northwest Arkansas will be proud of it as well. So ultimately what I would like your readers to know is just how grateful I am to all the the amazing people of Northwest Arkansas.

Director Brett Smith (center) works with cast and crew on the set of “Freedom’s Path,” a Civil War drama shot in Northwest Arkansas. An official selection of the Fayetteville Film Fest, the film will screen at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Global Campus Theatre in downtown Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

