Airline’s revenue at pre-covid high

DALLAS — American Airlines reported Thursday that it earned $483 million in the third quarter as revenue during a hectic summer travel season topped pre-pandemic levels.

Even with slightly less passenger-carrying capacity than before the covid-19 pandemic, high fares and mostly full planes helped American Airlines Group Inc. overcome higher aviation fuel prices.

CEO Robert Isom said demand for travel remains strong, and American forecasts that fourth-quarter earnings will top Wall Street expectations.

The airline’s report Wednesday repeated many of the same upbeat themes sounded in the past few days by United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc., as U.S. air travel roared back from pandemic lows in early 2020.

American’s adjusted profit, which excludes certain items, was 69 cents per share, compared with a forecast of 54 cents per share by analysts surveyed by FactSet.