Alliance protecting Beaver Lake

SPRINGDALE -- Rebecca Roark, executive director of the Beaver Watershed Alliance, briefed the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission about the alliance's efforts Thursday at the commission's monthly meeting at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center.

Roark, who has been the Beaver Watershed Alliance director since 2020, said the organization's mission is to protect water quality in a watershed that provides drinking water for one in six Arkansans.

Covering nearly 29,000 acres, the 56-year old lake has about 500 miles of shoreline. Beaver Lake and its tributaries are also vital recreational resources for residents in Northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and northeast Oklahoma.

Reducing the amount of silt entering Beaver Lake from degraded streambanks is one of the organization's goals, Roark said.

"We're projected to have 1 million people by 2045, and maybe sooner," she said. "Reducing sediment is essential. We're going to see more issues coming from development areas."

Working with landowners to stabilize streambanks is a focal point, Roark said.

"There are over 65,000 parcels of privately-owned land in the Beaver Lake watershed," Roark said. "That is the biggest opportunity for source water protection."

Initially, the alliance contacted about 400 landowners per year, Roark said, but the number has grown to nearly 37,000 landowner contacts per year. Priority areas include the West Fork of the White River and War Eagle River. Major streambank restoration projects have also occurred on Brush Creek, Roberts Creek, and Clifty Creek.

"Federal funding will help cover ongoing restoration," Roark said. "Smallmouth bass populations are coming back, and fish size is getting bigger. Anglers are excited because those are some good fishing holes."

John Stein, the commission's district fisheries biologist for Northwest Arkansas, briefed the commission about the condition of Beaver Lake's various fisheries. The lake's black bass fishery supported more than 100 bass tournaments in 2021, Stein said, and its striped bass fishery attracts anglers from around the world.

"Beaver Lake gets a tremendous amount of fishing pressure from all over the country," Stein said, adding that anglers spend about 350,000 hours fishing it annually.

Beaver Lake's striped bass fishery is second in popularity behind black bass, ranking ahead of crappie, walleye, catfish, white bass and bream. Stein said it is managed to produce stripers weighing 40-55 pounds.

Because of high water during the spring and early summer, fish numbers are at all times high due to excellent spawning and brood rearing conditions.

"Nutrients are brought into the lake from flooding, and that drives the food web," Stein said. "It's getting good natural reproduction of shad and sunfish. With a flooded lake, there are a lot of new places for newly spawned fish to hide and escape predation.

"High water events drive the fishery. We've had more high water events since 2008 than we had in the previous 40 years. It's fishing great right now."

In 2017, the commission used $250,000 from Federal Aid in Sportfish Restoration grants to build a tournament weigh-in facility, Stein said. Equipment in the facility assists in returning bass caught in tournaments safely to the lake after weigh-ins.

High water has also boosted crappie numbers and quality, Stein said. Because of its age, the lake does not have much natural cover anymore, so the commission, in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers, has created more than 600 fish habitat sites in the past 10 years. The cover is in form of cedar trees that have been cut from the lake's bank. A grant enabled the commission to buy a special barge to transport and sink brush piles.

In its regular business, the commission voted to transfer 18 acres on the Saline River to the City of Benton for recreational development. The area, currently known as the Cherry Gingles Access, will continue to provide public fishing access to the river.