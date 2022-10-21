The nation in brief: Appeals court backs Graham subpoena

Appeals court backs Graham subpoena

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to bring Graham in for questioning as she tries to wrap up the investigation. She has said she hopes to be able to "send the grand jury on their way" by the end of the year.

Graham could appeal the ruling to the full appellate court. An attorney for Graham deferred comment to a spokesman for the senator's office, which did not immediately comment on the ruling.

Willis has said she wants to question the South Carolina Republican about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, in the weeks after the 2020 election. Raffensperger has said he interpreted questions about whether he could reject certain absentee ballots as a suggestion to reject legally cast votes.

Graham has challenged the subpoena, saying his position as a U.S. senator protects him from having to testify in the state investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Michigan sets $20M to settle fraud suit

DETROIT -- Michigan lawmakers agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits.

The money was included in a bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general's office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated.

Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state.

An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid, and they were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency finally acknowledged widespread errors that affected more than 40,000 people.

Some victims had to hire lawyers. Others filed for bankruptcy, lost wages, suffered poor credit ratings or had trouble finding a job or housing.

Lawyers argued that due-process rights -- a right to be heard -- were violated when people tried to untangle themselves from the mess.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Michael Pitt, said thousands of people should benefit.

"We need to do a deep dive into the records," Pitt said Thursday. "We're months away from getting the process set up so people will be able to start making claims."

Attorney General Dana Nessel said it was time to close the case.

"This settlement honors my commitment to ensure those falsely accused by their government receive fair compensation for their suffering," she said.

The Michigan Supreme Court broke new ground with its 4-3 opinion, saying state government can be held liable when constitutional rights are violated.

Georgian arrested on Capitol gun charges

WASHINGTON -- Police at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday arrested a Georgia man who they say had several guns in his van and claimed to be in Washington to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

Tony Payne, 80, of Tunnel Hill was arrested on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm and ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license. The arrest came after police surrounded his van and shut down several streets around the Capitol and Supreme Court for hours.

Police said Payne's van came to their attention shortly before 4 p.m. as a "suspicious vehicle" that was illegally parked on Capitol grounds.

Inside the van, police found two handguns and a shotgun, authorities said.

Trial ordered in shooting of canvasser

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A Michigan man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting of an 84-year-old woman who was canvassing door to door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state.

A judge issued the ruling Wednesday against Richard Harvey, 74, who is charged with assault and careless discharge of a weapon, WOOD-TV reported.

Joan Jacobson was shot Sept. 20 at Harvey's home in Odessa Township. She told investigators that she was asking a woman at the home to vote against Proposal 3 in November when she was told to leave. Jacobson said she felt pain, drove to a local police station and was later treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Harvey told the TV station that he shot Jacobson accidentally with a .22-caliber rifle while she was arguing with his wife and waving a clipboard. He said he told her numerous times to leave their property.

Jacobson, a longtime volunteer for Right to Life of Michigan, said she never waved her clipboard.



