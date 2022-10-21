Area sports roundup

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys

Ozark Catholic 60, Haas Hall-Bentonville 32

Ozark Catholic jumped out to a 19-9 lead and cruised to a victory over Haas Hall-Bentonville during Thursday's action at the Arkansas Athletics Outreach complex in Rogers.

Peyton Goldschmidt had 12 points and Will Buron 11 for the Griffins (2-0), who extended their lead to 38-22 at halftime and 57-25 after three quarters. Andrew Hubbard led the visiting Huskies with 13 points.

Bergman 79, Mammoth Spring 59

Walker Patton had 21 points to lead four Bergman players in double figures Wednesday as the Panthers opened their season with a win in the Norfolk Classic.

Bergman (1-0) led 20-12 after one quarter and continued to pull away with a 39-29 halftime cushion and a 61-39 lead through three quarters.

Sawyer Schubert added 15 points for the Panthers, followed by Kaden Ponder and Dylan Friend with 12 apiece. Ponder almost had a double-double with nine rebounds.

GIRLS

Ozark Catholic 41, Haas Hall-Bentonville 1

Ozark Catholic held Haas Hall-Bentonville without a field goal for the entire game and cruised to a victory Thursday at the Arkansas Athletics Outreach complex in Rogers.

Gabbi Dickinson had 12 points to lead Ozark Catholic, who jumped out to a 20-1 lead in the first quarter. Freelin Joe had the lone point for the Lady Huskies.

