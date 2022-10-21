Arkansas can’t capitalize, ties LSU

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's soccer team created numerous opportunities but couldn't buy a goal in a scoreless tie against LSU on Thursday night at Razorback Field.

In what would become a theme, Arkansas (10-3-2, 5-2-1 SEC) squandered two chances to open the scoring in the 25th minute.

Senior midfielder Jessica De Filippo got behind the LSU backline but struck her attempt directly at the onrushing goalkeeper. The rebound deflected directly to Ava Tankersley, whose chip shot sailed over the crossbar and ended the threat.

De Filippo, Tankersley and Anna Podojil combined to take 15 shots, but managed to put just eight on frame.

"We're creating chances, which is the hard part," Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said. "The goals will come."

The Tigers spent the majority of the game with all 11 players behind the ball on defense.

The Razorbacks outshot LSU 9-1 in the first half and 21-5 for the match. Arkansas goalkeeper Grace Barbara did not face a shot on target until the 77th minute.

"We had a lot of quantity, but we've got to clean up the quality in the attacking box," Hale said. "We had enough of the ball. We had enough chances. We've just got to be a little better with service and getting into the box."

Arkansas put the ball in the back of the net in the 66th minute which drew a loud roar from the home crowd. However, the goal was called back after the assistant referee flagged for offside.

Hale received a yellow card for his remarks after the goal was disallowed.

"It did not look like she was offside, but we haven't seen the video," Hale said.

Freshman midfielder Kacie Laurie reaped the benefits of some squad rotation. Her three-minute cameo against the Tigers was just her fourth appearance of the season and first since Sept. 1 against Western Michigan.

Arkansas had won all nine games in which it outshot the opponent until Thursday. Following a 2-1 loss at Alabama, the tie against LSU marked the first time the Razorbacks did not record a win in back-to-back games this season.

LSU (8-3-5, 3-2-3 SEC) played to a scoreless tie for the second consecutive game.

The Razorbacks will hit the road to face Ole Miss on Sunday.