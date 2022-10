Rogers, 1942: Roy Selleck, owner of Roy's Ozark Aviaries, mailed out these postcards for the New Year with a poem that has often shown up on garden stones. He penned, "So, Here's Good Luck, Health & Prosperity to you in 1943. Yours for Victory, Roy." WWII was of course raging around the globe at the time.

