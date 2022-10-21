Battle for the top





The Bryant football program is in a privileged position, and Coach Buck James doesn't want his team to forget it.

With Cabot beating Conway on Oct. 7, today's matchup between the Panthers and Bryant is a 7A-Central Conference showdown between the two top-ranked teams in the state.

The No. 2 Panthers will travel to Saline County to face the No. 1 Hornets with the top spot in the rankings on the line.

Cabot (6-1, 4-0) has a tall task in front of it facing the four-time defending Class 7A state champions. Bryant (6-0, 4-0) has won its past 47 games versus in-state opponents with the most recent loss coming against North Little Rock in 2018.

"I'm glad to be in this position," James said. "This started four or five years ago with a group of guys with a vision of trying to be one of the best teams in the state of Arkansas and these guys have done a heck of a job. ... [The Cabot game is] what high school football is supposed to be about. It's the biggest classification. It's an opportunity for two teams to be able to clash and play and see where we're at."

James is 5-0 against Cabot during his tenure at Bryant. But this is a different Cabot squad than those he's faced.

The Panthers are 6-0 against in-state opponents, having beaten three top-10 opponents in Fayetteville, Bentonville West and Conway.

Cabot Coach Scott Reed said this year's group is improved defensively from those in years past.

Against those three ranked opponents, Cabot has held its opponents to an average of 19.3 points per game.

"We're glad we're finally in [a top-2 matchup]," Reed said. "This group has surprised us. They've gotten better and better. I think the big thing for us is we've been solid defensively against good teams. In the past, we've had some teams that we really had a hard time keeping [opponents] out of the end zone.

"Now [tonight] is a different deal. With the way [Bryant's] program is right now, and they seem to be very good again, it'll be a big challenge for us. ... We're just ecstatic that we're in a game like this."

While Cabot's improved defense has led it to an undefeated start in conference play, Bryant's defense is arguably the best unit in the state and one of four teams in the state holding opponents to less than 10 points per game.

James said it's been a unique challenge to deal with the effect of a winning streak such as Bryant's.

"To win, you gotta fight complacency," James said. "Sometimes winning is your enemy. You have to have kids ready. They have to be able to go out there and play their best. ... This is something that we prepare for. Now whether we accomplish it or not, it's really [about] how we play."

Jordan Knox, a wide receiver for Bryant, is one of the Hornets' seniors who have suffered only one loss in three season and none to in-state teams. He said he's not looking to experience one any time soon.

"We know we haven't lost the game, and we want to keep it that way," Knox said. "So we pretty much just play for each other and play hard. Just try to continue what we started.

"We're not going to underestimate [Cabot], but we know what we're working with, and we know that if we just play our football, we'll come out and get the victory."





Quarterback Abraham Owen (middle) and the Cabot Panthers are 6-0 this season against in-state opponents, having beaten three top-10 opponents in Fayetteville, Bentonville West and Conway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)







In this file photo Bryant head coach Buck James is shown during the Salt Bowl game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES)







Cabot’s head coach, Scott Reed is seen on the sidelines at Panther Stadium in Cabot. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)





