Bella Vista City Council narrows focus on short-term rental guidelines

BELLA VISTA -- During its October work session held Oct. 17 at the District Court Building, the Bella Vista City Council worked its way through a couple of ordinances that had been previously proposed to help bring short-term rentals under a regulatory umbrella.

Among the topics being considered for regulation are permitting, revocation of permits, occupancy limits, total number of short-term rentals allowed and penalties for violations.

The final ordinance and any subsequent amendments that are expected to be passed along with it will be voted on during the council's regular session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"We'll be using Mr. [Doug] Fowler's submission," said Mayor Peter Christie. "Not his original one, though. [City attorney] Jason [Kelley] is going to put together an amendment that is going to include everything that everybody would like to see and put it into one so we're not going in and amending every one."

Various ordinances had been proposed and tabled regarding short-term rentals over the past couple of months. The council decided to use this work session to compare and contrast the ordinances, working its way through each one to come up with agreed upon amendments that Kelley will put together into something that can be put through a first reading on Monday night.

It would be the first of three required readings of the ordinance by the mayor in front of the council. Unless there is a vote to suspend the rules and go directly to a third and final reading, the second reading would take place at the council's November meeting and the third in December, thus paving the way for the new ordinance's arrival to coincide with the arrival of the new mayor and council members, which was a goal of the council's when talks about short-term rental ordinances began earlier this year.

"At any time the council could move to suspend rules and go to third and final reading," Christie said. "That could happen, but I somehow doubt it will."

The first item the council discussed in new business was an ordinance requiring a city-issued permit for repair or replacement of on-site septic systems, or parts thereof, establishing penalties for violations.

Even though this ordinance deals with septic systems and came on the heals of the discussion of short-term rentals and the septic systems most of them use, the mayor emphasized this ordinance has nothing to do with such rentals.