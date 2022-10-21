Church News

• BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, a member of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Music will be provided by the women of Barraque Street church, under the direction of Pamela Ervin. The theme is "Christian Women Committed to Service" (Matthew 5:16.) Barraque Street's pastor is the Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr.

• EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate its 124th anniversary at noon Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Steven E. King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. The community is invited to attend in person at the church, via Instagram or Facebook Live.

• MT. CALVARY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 600 E. 38th Ave., will celebrate its 127th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Larry C. Battles, pastor of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., will continue its fall revival at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the speaker will be George Parks Jr. The community is invited to attend. New St. Hurricane's pastor is Derick Easter.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the fellowship hall at the church. The guest speakers will be Marilyn Burns of Pleasant View Ministries and Dr. Yara Robertson, a Pine Bluff breast cancer doctor with CARTI Cancer Center. The event will be a time of fellowship and special recognition of breast cancer survivors.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will observe Breast Cancer Awareness Sunday at 11 a.m. and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Also at 6 p.m., the church will hold its Kingdom Building program and the featured speaker will be Karen Wine, a member of the church.

• MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink.

• WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Family and Friends Day on Oct. 30. Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land of Word of Faith.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.