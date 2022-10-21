Breast cancer walk set at MLK Park

The first Walk 1 Mile in Her Shoes will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Walkers are asked to arrive by 10 a.m.

The walk will raise breast cancer awareness and honor Sherri Urquhart, according to a news release. Details: (501) 590-1216.

A&P Finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Oct. 24. The meeting will be held at the A&P office at 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Civic panel conference call set

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold its conference call meeting at noon Oct. 25. Interested participants who want to join the call should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600. Call details will be emailed to them, according to a news release.

Free resume workshop set

A free resume workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The session will be held in meeting rooms A&B.

The sponsors are the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development Board, according to a news release.

Refreshments will be provided. Registration isn't required. Details: Chaketa Alexander, (870) 536-1971 or chaketa.alexander@southeastarkansas.org.

PBSD slates Strategic Plan event

Pine Bluff School District invites the community attend the Strategic Plan Launch Party held from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will kick off the district's five-year strategic plan. Participants are urged to attend and to learn about and give input on the efforts, according to a news release.

The strategic plan, developed over the last 12 months with community input, focuses on improving student outcomes by addressing critical areas of need in the district. The strategic plan will be a key indicator for the Arkansas Board of Education to determine whether PBSD is prepared to return to local authority after it completes the five-year span of state control on June 30, 2024.

"The plan includes five strategies that address expanding learning opportunities for students, creating safer environments, improving school facilities, increasing the number of excellent teachers and leaders, and building trust in the district," according to the release.

For details on the PBSD strategic planning process, visit https://sites.google.com/view/pbsd-strategic-planning. Details: Phillip Carlock, assistant PBSD superintendent, (870) 543-4200.

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston reminds voters that early voting for the 2022 General Election, Nonpartisan Judicial Runoff Election, and School Elections begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls that day will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Arkansas law requires that voters present a photo ID before voting, according to a news release.

Early voting will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 7. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7.

To check your voter registration, find your polling location and operating hours, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.voterview.org. If you have moved to another county since you last voted, you have until Nov. 4 to update your voter registration with your county clerk for this election.

A voter guide containing details on ballot issues, produced by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Public Policy Center, can be accessed at www.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/voter-education.

Election results will be available at the Secretary of State's website after the polls close on Election Day at www.sos.arkansas.gov.