Create, eat and learn at Ozark Transit event this weekend

FAQ

Estacion Esperanza:

'The Hope Station'

WHAT -- A two-day experience using art to create awareness about the need for public transportation and to promote hope in the area. A community mural project, live music, food and poetry performances are planned. The event is presented by the Arts and Social Impact Accelerator Partnership (ASAP) through Ozark Regional Transit Authority, resident artists Octavio Logo and Lakisha Bradley and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

WHEN -- Today, with a community mural project and music by Her Set Her Sound, 1-6 p.m.; Stoop Talk Create Workshops with Larissa Ramsey and Community Feed by Second Helping NWA, 3-6 p.m.; "Speak Your Jewel" with poetry and an open mic event moderated by poet L.I.F.E., 6 p.m.; and a documentary with artist Octavio Logo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Lunch & Learn panel discussion with ORT, noon, includes lunch; panel discussion on city development and transit with civic leaders, 1 p.m.; panel on the intersection of art and transit, 2 p.m.; community booths and music, 1-5 p.m.

WHERE -- ORT Bus Stop at 614 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale and Ozark Regional Transit hub at 2423 E. Robinson Ave. Springdale

COST -- Free

INFO -- crystalbridges.org/calendar/2022-transit-education-festival & facebook.com/OzarkTransit.