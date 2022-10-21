Marriage Licenses

William Hupp, 29, and Arhita Dasgupta, 27, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Justin Miller, 24, of North Little Rock and Brianna Rodriguez-Munns, 23, of Garfield.

Steven Grow, 21, and Brittney Patrick, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Carley Krauser, 29, and Carl Sutherland, 33, both of Maumelle.

Zachary Smith, 29, and Priscilla Webb, 28, both of Sherwood.

David Cargile, 50, and Taiwanda Pickett, 47, both of Little Rock.

Kailey Whitaker, 29, and Jasmine Hodge, 31, both of Cabot.

Thomas Sullivan, 39, and Ashley Jones, 37, both of Little Rock.

Hampton Stalnaker, 26, and Brittany Wiles, 30, both of North Little Rock.

James Erwin, 35, and Desiree Van Haute, 33, both of Sylmar, Calif.

Noah Pace, 23, of Little Rock and Jiya Gilliam, 21, of North Little Rock.

Thurman Robinson, 61, and Latasha Heard, 40, both of Little Rock.

Tayler Harmon, 24, and Kayla Hunter, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jennifer Kelly, 47, and Kasha Gansky, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Eastman, 37, and Jennifer Robertson, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Linda Fielding, 38, and Kevin Spangler, 39, both of Sherwood.

Martinaze Ingram, 35, of Little Rock and Lashanna Chatman, 33, of Pine Bluff.

Jacob Guffey, 24, and Elizabith Darby, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Alexander Hendrickson, 25, and Kaitlin Rose, 25, both of Chicago.

Daniel Fresella, 28, and Lindsey Huggins, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Dennis Calderon, 32, and Diana Hernandez Rios, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3704. Karen Smith v. Gerald Smith.

22-3706. Lesly Bracely v. Monica Bracely.

22-3709. Merline Wilder v. Keithrick Wilder.

22-3711. Nathali Mejia v. Daniel Pardo.

22-3716. Catherine Arrington v. Ricky McDonald.

22-3722. Erica Williams v. Eddie Williams.

22-3724. Emily King v. Matthew Solerto.

22-3725. Timothy Moody v. Angela Moody.

22-3726. William Taylor v. Veronica Taylor.

GRANTED

20-1662. James Mullican v. Angellete Mullican.

21-595. Kenneth Rowe v. Ceviesa Rowe.

22-842. Barbara Burnett v. Danny Burnett.

22-923. Eric McGlothlin v. Latrisha McGlothlin.

22-1241. Veda Stewart-Perez v. Vincente Perez.

22-1745. Stacy Pendergraft v. Scott Kirkhuff.

22-1953. Virginia Lewis v. Christopher Rogers.

22-2080. Walter Belcher v. Misty Belcher.

22-2888. Chad Linker v. Bridgett Pipkin.

22-3255. Ramona Bowman v. Patrick Bowman Sr.