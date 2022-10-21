EDITORIAL: News from the front

The news coming out of Russia--aka The Capitol District of the old Soviet Union--comes across the wires so fast, we can barely keep up. An inky wretch starts out writing an editorial about one story, and the next one eclipses it.

To sum up, or better put, to catch up:

--Last month, the peoples of four regions in Ukraine were "asked" by the Kremlin to vote in a referendum on whether to join Russia.

"The referendums are over," said Vladimir Putin lackey Dmitry Medvedev in late September. "The results are clear. Welcome home to Russia!"

The results were clear. Unbelievably clear. In the Luhansk region, 98.4 percent of the people voted to join Russia. Not to be outdone, in Donetsk, 99.2 percent voted to join Mother Russia.

This week, Comrade Putin declared martial law in those four regions.

Welcome to Russia, indeed.

Nobody in the Russian state media--there is no other kind in Russia--has explained why martial law is needed in regions in which the people were clamoring to be annexed by Moscow. Maybe there's just no pleasing some people.

--Not only did Vladimir Vladimirovich declare martial law in his new lands, but dispatches say that he gave all regional governors in Old Russia emergency powers, too. This has been barely covered by the American press, but it might say more about President Putin's grip on his homeland than any other bit of news.

According to the Associated Press: "Putin didn't provide details of the extra powers the heads of Russian regions will have under his decree. However, the order states that measures envisaged by martial law could be introduced anywhere in Russia 'when necessary.'

"According to the Russian legislation, martial law could require banning public gatherings, introducing travel bans and curfews, and conducting censorship, among other restrictions."

The upper house of Russia's parliament "quickly endorsed" the legislation, because of course it did.

--One of the news stories was headlined: "Where have all the men in Moscow gone?" Because men of certain ages aren't frequenting the pubs and barber shops or even the streets.

One theory is that many have left Russia for better climes. Another theory is that many stay at home, lest they be picked up by the state and sent to Ukraine to fight.

A news item said that at least 200,000 men have fled to Kazakhstan, where Russians can go without a passport. Can you imagine how desperately frightened you must be to flee to Kazakhstan?

--A CNN investigation into the so-called "Wagner Mercenaries" shows them to be "Vladimir Putin's off-the-books shock troops." Which is what they used to call Cossacks. Now the polite way to describe them is: a Kremlin-approved private military company.

These troops have played important roles for Moscow, from Syria to Sudan. They have been the Russian answer to western Special Forces. That is, highly trained, highly effective troops. They can make as much as $5,000 a month, American. That is, they are paid in dollars.

But the CNN report says these units have been depleted on the battlefield as the Ukrainians fight back for their country. The latest word: The mercenaries are recruiting in Russian prisons, promising clemency for a tour in Ukraine.

So much for highly trained. But in the months to come, we'll see how effective they'll be.