First place at stake tonight with Charleston vs. Booneville showdown at Bearcat Stadium

Coaches can now talk about the game that fans and sportswriters have discussed for months after reclassification brought Booneville into the same conference as Charleston.
"It's a game you try not to think about but you know it's there," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "It will be fun."
Oh, it'll definitely be fun tonight, especially with senior night activities at Bearcat Stadium. Booneville and Charleston are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in 3A-1 Conference play. Each team posted shutouts last week with Booneville 35-0 over Mansfield and Charleston 57-0 over Hackett.
So, the paths have been cleared and the debris swept away for this long-anticipated showdown.
Lots of history here, folks, between two small-school powers in Arkansas. Plenty of star athletes, too, with quarterback Brandon Scott leading the way for Charleston and standout running back/linebacker Dax Goff leading the charge for Booneville.
Scott is a two-time all-state player who's thrown for 52 touchdowns and run for 28 scores in his career. Goff, a junior who has received recruiting attention from Kansas State, has rushed for 1,348 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and for 2,295 yards and 29 touchdowns overall with another year to play.
As if this game could've not get any more interesting, please note that Booneville coach Doc Crowley graduated from Charleston and Charleston coach Ricky May graduated from Booneville.
Conference championships still matter and Charleston probably felt disrespected when Booneville was picked first and Charleston second in a preseason poll of the 3A-1 Conference coaches. This is Charleston's opportunity to show it's still No. 1 in the 3A-1 but Booneville rarely loses at home and the Bearcats will want to send their seniors out as winners in their final regular-season home game.
RICK'S PICK Booneville
(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
Rogers at BENTONVILLE
Rogers Heritage at BENTONVILLE WEST
FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at FAYETTEVILLE
NORTH LITTLE ROCK at Fort Smith Northside
CLASS 6A
GREENWOOD at Russellville
SILOAM SPRINGS at Mountain Home
Van Buren at LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN
Greenbrier at PULASKI ACADEMY
CLASS 5A
Clarksville at PEA RIDGE
Dardanelle at HARRISON
Farmington at SHILOH CHRISTIAN
PRAIRIE GROVE at Alma
CLASS 4A
BERRYVILLE at Huntsville
Green Forest at GRAVETTE
Lincoln at GENTRY
OZARK at Elkins
NASHVILLE at Waldron
CLASS 3A
Cedarville at GREENLAND
Hackett at WEST FORK
LAVACA at Mansfield
CLASS 2A
CONWAY CHRISTIAN at Mountainburg
HECTOR at Magazine
Johnson County Westside at BIGELOW
LAST WEEK 23-3 (88%)
OVERALL 144-36 (80%)