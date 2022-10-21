First place at stake tonight with Charleston vs. Booneville showdown at Bearcat Stadium

Coaches can now talk about the game that fans and sportswriters have discussed for months after reclassification brought Booneville into the same conference as Charleston.

"It's a game you try not to think about but you know it's there," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "It will be fun."

Oh, it'll definitely be fun tonight, especially with senior night activities at Bearcat Stadium. Booneville and Charleston are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in 3A-1 Conference play. Each team posted shutouts last week with Booneville 35-0 over Mansfield and Charleston 57-0 over Hackett.

So, the paths have been cleared and the debris swept away for this long-anticipated showdown.

Lots of history here, folks, between two small-school powers in Arkansas. Plenty of star athletes, too, with quarterback Brandon Scott leading the way for Charleston and standout running back/linebacker Dax Goff leading the charge for Booneville.

Scott is a two-time all-state player who's thrown for 52 touchdowns and run for 28 scores in his career. Goff, a junior who has received recruiting attention from Kansas State, has rushed for 1,348 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and for 2,295 yards and 29 touchdowns overall with another year to play.

As if this game could've not get any more interesting, please note that Booneville coach Doc Crowley graduated from Charleston and Charleston coach Ricky May graduated from Booneville.

Conference championships still matter and Charleston probably felt disrespected when Booneville was picked first and Charleston second in a preseason poll of the 3A-1 Conference coaches. This is Charleston's opportunity to show it's still No. 1 in the 3A-1 but Booneville rarely loses at home and the Bearcats will want to send their seniors out as winners in their final regular-season home game.

RICK'S PICK Booneville

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Rogers at BENTONVILLE

Rogers Heritage at BENTONVILLE WEST

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at FAYETTEVILLE

NORTH LITTLE ROCK at Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD at Russellville

SILOAM SPRINGS at Mountain Home

Van Buren at LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

Greenbrier at PULASKI ACADEMY

CLASS 5A

Clarksville at PEA RIDGE

Dardanelle at HARRISON

Farmington at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

PRAIRIE GROVE at Alma

CLASS 4A

BERRYVILLE at Huntsville

Green Forest at GRAVETTE

Lincoln at GENTRY

OZARK at Elkins

NASHVILLE at Waldron

CLASS 3A

Cedarville at GREENLAND

Hackett at WEST FORK

LAVACA at Mansfield

CLASS 2A

CONWAY CHRISTIAN at Mountainburg

HECTOR at Magazine

Johnson County Westside at BIGELOW

LAST WEEK 23-3 (88%)

OVERALL 144-36 (80%)