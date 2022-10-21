FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring ‘Twelve Angry Jurors’

Today

Scrappy Ladies -- Quilting group, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Used Book Sale -- Children's and young adult, 3:30-7 p.m. today; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art by the Glass -- With Angie Gomez, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Disney's Winnie the Pooh" -- 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m. & 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20-$45. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

"Detroit '67" -- The civil rights movement captured in one moment in one city, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27-$57; digital streaming also available. theatre2.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Halloween Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

No-Sew Tutu Making -- 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Multi-Sensory Saturday -- For guests with and without vision loss, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- With artist Laura Raborn, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Prayers for a Feverish Planet -- Piano concert with Ann DuHamel, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Walmart Oz Kids Fat Tire Criterium -- And fall fest, 2-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library lawn. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Chalk Walk -- With local artists drawing on downtown sidewalks, 2-6 p.m., part of Ozarktober in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

