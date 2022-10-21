Gentry School Board accepts resignations, hires new custodians and a teacher

GENTRY — The School Board hired three new custodians and accepted the resignations of a number of classified and certified staff members Sept. 27.

The hiring of Billie Glascock, Henry Free and Steven Free as school custodians was approved by the board. Resignations were accepted from custodians Bridget January and Deitric Massey.

Other resignations accepted included Bobbie Martin as a special education paraprofessional, Beth Spivey as a bus driver, Brittany Mc-Cormick as a primary school teacher and Alison Greer as a middle school math teacher.

Emilee Terry was hired to teach sports-medicine classes.

The board approved a list of three companies with which to negotiate a contract to serve as a construction manager for the HVAC project at the high school and middle school gyms. The list included Flintco, Milestone and Kinco.

It was reported to the board that the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund plan to give bonuses to school staff based on attendance was approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council. The bonuses will be given in one lump sum and are tied to attendance, figured at $31 per day for 81 days.

The board adopted an activities handbook and approved soccer uniforms and colors for the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams.

A Ready for Learning Plan was also considered and adopted by the board.

Considered in separate special meetings Sept. 27 were the district’s Title One plan and the district’s annual report to the public.

The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Pioneer Activities Complex hospitality room.