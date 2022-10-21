Greene County man pleads guilty in federal court to drug trafficking charge

A Greene County man is facing a possible 10 years to life in federal prison after pleading guilty in court Thursday to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Dylan Hunter Sims, 30, of Paragould, was arrested Oct. 30, 2020, for possession of drugs and a firearm and was charged in December 2020 in Greene County Circuit Court. In January of this year, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, firearm possession by a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Thursday morning, Sims was escorted into the courtroom by federal marshals for a plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky. Heavyset and goateed with tattooed arms and his hair close-cropped with the exception of a top-knot tied at the back of his scalp, he was seated next to his defense attorney, Christophe Tarver with the federal public defenders office in Little Rock, who began going over legal documents with him.

After swearing Sims in, Rudofsky outlined the count he had agreed to plea to and went over his trial rights and appeal rights. Rudofsky carefully explained to Sims that despite having worked out a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney's office, until he actually entered the plea he would still be free to go before a jury to try his case.

"That's not my business," Rudofsky said," that's not the government's business and quite frankly, Mr. Tarver, although he has a professional responsibility to give you his best advice on what you should do ... ultimately, the decision to plead guilty or not guilty is your decision and your decision alone."

Rudofsky explained that upon sentencing, because there is no provision for parole in the federal prison system and only limited exceptions for good behavior, "the sentence I give you is the sentence you are going to serve."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant outlined the terms of the plea agreement, which included the government's agreement to dismiss both firearms counts in exchange for Sims' guilty plea on the drug count, for which she said the statutory penalties are 10 years to life in prison, a maximum $10 million fine, five years to life on supervised release and a $100 special assessment. Bryant said that the amount of methamphetamine involved was "more than 50 grams but less than 150 grams, giving him a base offense level of 30."

Bryant noted that nothing contained in the plea agreement would prohibit Rudofsky from sentencing Sims, who has six prior felony convictions, as a career offender if it is found that the statute applies to him.

Bryant said that on the day Sims was arrested, Cpl. Stan Yates with the Paragould Police Department saw him speeding through town on a blue motorcycle and attempted to pull him over and Sims tried to flee.

"The motorcycle wrecked and the driver, Mr. Sims, put his hands up, surrendering. As Corporal Yates was putting handcuffs on Mr. Sims," Bryant said, "Mr. Sims spontaneously stated that he had a gun and dope."

After placing Sims in handcuffs, Bryant said, Yates found a loaded Taurus PT140 .40-caliber pistol in Sims' left pocket. She said Yates found a black, hard-sided, plastic case inside a backpack Sims was wearing that contained two plastic bags. She said the bags contained nearly 4.8 ounces of methamphetamine that tested out to 98% purity.

"As to the methamphetamine that was found," Rudofsky asked, "it's true that you knew you had it on you?"

"Yes, sir," Sims answered.

"And did you intend to distribute it," Rudofsky asked, "either sell it or give it to somebody else?"

"Yes, sir," Sims repeated.

Rudofsky then asked Sims how he wished to plead to the charge.

"Just so you understand," the judge said, "even with all we have been through up to this point, it is still your choice to plead guilty or not guilty ... as to count one of the indictment ... how will you plead?

"Guilty," Sims said.

"Is that because you are in fact, actually guilty of count one of the indictment?" Rudofsky asked.

"Yes, sir," Sims replied.

After accepting Sims' guilty plea, Rudofsky explained that the U.S. probation office will compile a pre-sentencing report to assist with the calculation of an appropriate sentence under U.S. sentencing guidelines, a process that normally takes between two and three months. After completion of the report, he said, Sims will be brought back for sentencing.

After the hearing, the two federal marshals escorted Sims from the courtroom to be returned to the Greene County jail, where he is being held in federal custody.