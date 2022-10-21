Harrison embraces unusual mascot and its winning ways

HARRISON -- Zack Roth will long remember Dec. 4, 1999, as the day he and his Harrison teammates captured the Class AAAA state championship with a 10-7 decision against Alma at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

That date is special for another reason for Roth. It was 50 years earlier -- Dec. 4, 1949 -- when his grandfather, Jim Roth, won a state championship with Stuttgart in the same location. Zack Roth learned of the significance of that December day from his grandfather after Harrison had earned its win over Alma in 1999.

"He was an extremely humble man, and he would not have wanted to have any distraction for me, for anything to get in the way," Roth said of his grandfather, who was a co-captain for the Arkansas Razorbacks team that won the Southwest Conference championship in 1954. "I remember being down on the field with him at that time and learning it was 50 years to the day."

There's been plenty of special days in football for Harrison, especially when the Goblins played at the old high school near the banks of Crooked Creek with Hall of Famer Tommy Tice as their coach. Tice won 289 games in 42 seasons as a coach, with 29 coming in Harrison and 13 in Huntsville. He ranks third behind Frank McClellan at Barton and Mike Malham Jr. at Cabot for career victories among high school football coaches in Arkansas.

Tice was a sometimes fiery coach who Roth remembers as preaching the Five P's -- prior preparation prevents poor performance -- to winning football. Tice has been inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame and, more recently, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

"The thing about coach Tice, he expected perfection from you, demanded perfection from you," Roth said. "He was my quarterback coach as well. You knew if you listened to him and do what he expected you to do, the result is what you wanted. Luckily for us our senior year, we didn't lose a game, and a lot of that was because of coach Tice's leadership and his staff."

Harrison's success didn't end after Tice left the sidelines. Joel Wells led Harrison to a 61-21 overall record and a 37-11 conference mark in seven years as the Goblins coach. That run included three consecutive 5A-West Conference outright championships from 2018-20 and a string of 22 consecutive conference victories.

But it was on that special day, Dec. 4, 1999 when Harrison beat Alma to finish a perfect 14-0 on the season. Tice referred jokingly to "the magic waters of Crooked Creek" as an edge occasionally throughout his career at Harrison, and the Goblins needed every advantage they could conjure up to finish 14-0 in 1999. Not only did Harrison beat Alma and Greenwood twice that season, the Goblins pulled a huge upset by beating Osceola 28-6 in a second-round playoff game at Goblin Stadium.

Osceola was loaded with top athletes under coach Clinton Gore, including Harold James, who was committed to Alabama, and Bo Mosley, who had committed to Arkansas. Osceola expected Harrison to pound the football, but the Goblins surprised the Seminoles with their passing game as Roth threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns to Tyler Lee. Osceola could do very little against a stout Harrison defense that held the Seminoles scoreless until the fourth quarter.

"[Osceola] was a great football team, and we had to be at our best," Roth said. "It was cold; our fans were there with their coffee, and we got on them from the very beginning."

Harrison then blasted Greenwood 30-13 to set up another game in the state finals with Alma, which lost 9-7 weeks earlier to the Goblins in AAAA-West Conference play. The rematch was tied 7-7 when Harrison got into field-goal range after Tommy Edwards caught a 20-yard pass over the middle on third-and-13. Harrison then used its running game to advance to the Alma 9 before calling timeout with 2 seconds remaining in regulation.

Edwards, who had caught a touchdown pass earlier in the game, kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to set off a wild celebration for the Goblins on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

Edwards, who went on to play college football at Arkansas Tech, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Voters thought so much of the Goblins and their 14-0 record, they finished tied for second with Springdale in the Associated Press Overall poll.

"I played on some good teams at Harrison, but coach Tice could take a bad team and still win six or seven games," Edwards told me in an interview shortly after Tice retired from coaching. "You knew he was mad when threw his hat and kicked it. That was kind of his trademark.

"But he wouldn't get on to you if he didn't like you and wanted you to get better. He's a great guy and a great coach."

Harrison has produced many top athletes, including Brandon Burlsworth, a former walk-on at Arkansas who became an All-American and a third-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts in 1999. But elation following the draft turned to tragedy on April 28, 1999, when Burlsworth was killed in a car accident on his way home from Fayetteville.

The Burlsworth family established a foundation in Brandon's honor to help underprivileged children and a movie entitled "Greater" was released in 2016 to a nationwide audience that told his story as standout student-athlete and role model who willed himself to greatness. Months after Brandon's death in 1999, Harrison players ran through a "Do It The Burls Way" banner before taking the field and then beating Alma 10-7 in for the Class AAAA state championship game in Little Rock.

Harrison is currently fighting for a playoff spot in the 5A-West Conference that includes newcomers Shiloh Christian, Prairie Grove and Dardanelle. Harrison (4-3, 2-2) will face the Sand Lizards tonight at F.S. Garrison Stadium before ending the regular season with games against Clarksville and Pea Ridge.

Whatever the final outcome this season, Harrison remains one of the top football towns in Arkansas, a place where Goblins have long been welcomed and even celebrated.

"The community is so behind the football team," said Roth, who is now 40 and works in sales at J.B. Hunt in Lowell. "Goblins everywhere, on the marquee when you drive up and down main street, at the McDonald's or the banks. Friday nights on the banks of Crooked Creek, where our stadium was, that was the place to be. You didn't want to miss it."

Rick On The Road — Football Towns

Each week, award-winning Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports columnist Rick Fires will go on the road across the region, visiting communities where football is an integral part of the Friday night fabric. Award-winning photojournalist Charlie Kaijo will document the journey through interviews and photographs that illustrate what makes each town a football town.

Aug. 26: Prairie Grove

Sept. 2: Farmington

Sept. 9: Alma

Sept. 16: Springdale

Sept. 23: Bentonville

Sept. 30: Fayetteville

Oct. 7: Fort Smith

Oct. 14: Charleston

Today: Harrison

Oct. 28: Booneville

Nov. 4: Greenwood

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CINDY BLANCHARD- Arkansas' Brandon Burlsworth tells a storyto teammates before the beginning of practice at Thunder Field near the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. 12/30/98



Shiloh Christian Saints Senior Eli Wisdom (2) breaks through an opening and runs for a score during the Lincoln Christian vs. Shiloh Christian football game, September 16, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Bentonville Tigers Junior CJ Brown (2) catches a pass and runs in for a touchdown during the Fayetteville vs. Bentonville football game, October 14, 2022, at Tiger Stadium, Bentonville, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/KARL A. STOLLEIS -- Harrison coach Tommy Tice shows his emotions on the field after the Goblins defeated Alma in the state 4A Championships Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. 12/4/99



David Beach - Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette â€“ Colton Shaver of Harrison runs the ball agianst Pea Ridge as Gavin Warden about to make the tackle at Blackhawks Stadium on Friday, August 30, 2019 (Harrisonvs vs Pea Ridge - High School Football)



STAFF PHOTO JASON IVESTER --07/12/2014-- Harrison players celebrate following their 26-14 win over Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City) on Saturday, July 12, 2014, during the final of the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase at Shiloh Christian School in Springdale.



Greenwood wide receiver LJ Robins (11) attempts to elude Lake Hamilton’s Justin Crutchmer, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, during the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 24-0 win at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/221015Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/KARL A. STOLLEIS -- Harrison kicker and game MVP Tommy Edwards jumps into the arms of place holder Tyler Lee following Edward's last second field goal to defeat Alma 10-7 in the state 4a football championships Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium. 12/4/99

