DEAR HELOISE: I have worked for a major credit card company for over 10 years. During that period of time, I've been appalled at the number of perks that have been removed from credit cards and the high interest rates people have to pay. The excuse used to justify dropping perks is that the card companies claim people just didn't use those services. Perks such as rental car insurance, roadside assistance, flight accident insurance, lost luggage protection -- just to name a few -- were rarely, if ever, explained to the card holder. So, it's not surprising no one used those services since they didn't know about them. By not using the "perks," the card companies reap higher profits.

Now the question is, what can we, as consumers, do about this situation? Here are some tips:

• Find out what your card offers in the way of "perks and benefits." Do this by calling or emailing the company.

• If they don't cooperate, switch credit card companies. Some card companies still offer benefits (and lower interest rates) and will welcome you to their list of users.

• You might also want to consider using your credit card only in cases of an emergency. Why should you support a corporation that doesn't support your needs?

-- Lisa M,. Los Angeles

DEAR HELOISE: Just a reminder to those who have an elderly relative in a nursing home: Cards, letters and a phone call every now and then means the world to people who feel as if they have been warehoused and forgotten before they die. I've seen far too many elderly folks who don't receive any attention from relatives or even a phone call to say "hello." Families never seem to have the time or interest in taking them anywhere. If your readers have a relative who lives alone, or is in a nursing home or assisted living, and can walk, take them to lunch or dinner once in a while. Take them candy, a book, a magazine or just about any surprise gift. Anything from a scarf to a fancy soap will make them happy.

Remember, one day that might be you in that wheelchair or in that nursing home.

-- Martha S.,

Santa Fe, N.M.

DEAR READER: You bring up a very valid point. The elderly need someone to talk to, to interact with and to keep them interested in life. It only takes a minute to call someone and say hello or spend an afternoon with them. Put yourself in their place. Do you like to be ignored or forgotten?

DEAR HELOISE: I work in human resources for a big company. Part of my job is to interview potential employees, and in the past eight or nine years, it's gotten harder and harder to find employees who fit our needs.

Too many young people come in and seem to think a bachelor's degree can earn them $100,000 a year or that they can show up for an interview in jeans and a T-shirt without a resume or a hand-written resume. Then, they complain when we decide not to hire them.

First impressions mean a lot! Dress for the job you want.

-- Lynn F., Norman, Okla.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com