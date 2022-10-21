Highfill fall festival offers food, crafts, car show and much more

HIGHFILL -- Area residents gathered in Highfill's city park on Saturday to visit and to enjoy the beautiful fall day during Highfill's fall festival.

The event included a fun run in the morning, a midmorning parade, a car show, and fun and games in the park. Cars and old tractors were lined up in the park, and the police and fire departments had some of their vehicles on display as well.

Vendors sold food and drinks, as well as arts and crafts, in the park. A number of musical groups played, including the Butler Creek Boys, a bluegrass and southern gospel group from Siloam Springs.

There were crafts, face painting and other games for children. A pie-eating contest brought a full table of contestants and more pumpkin pies than most want to eat at a single sitting.

Bailey Malone (right) paints Emmy Annuschat's arm Saturday during the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Emily Jackson (left) paints the arm of Everly Annuschat, 7, on Saturday during the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Lilly Dodson, 8, tries a new technique to quickly consume a pumpkin pie Saturday during the pie-eating contest at the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



John Henkels, 4, paints a pumpkin Saturday during the fall festival in Highfill. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



The Butler Creek Boys, a bluegrass and southern gospel band from the Siloam Springs area, performed Saturday during the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Antique cars and trucks were on display Saturday during the car show in Highfill’s city park. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Lilly Dodson, 8, tries a new technique to quickly consume a pumpkin pie Saturday during the pie-eating contest at the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



John Henkels, 4, paints a pumpkin Saturday during the fall festival in Highfill. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Emily Jackson (left) paints the arm of Everly Annuschat, 7, on Saturday during the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Old John Deere tractors were lined up Saturday during the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Antique cars and trucks were on display Saturday during the car show in Highfill’s city park. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



The Butler Creek Boys, a bluegrass and southern gospel band from the Siloam Springs area, performed Saturday during the Highfill fall festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)

