Hogs D-line target all smiles after Pittman visit

Seeing Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on the sideline Friday night scored points with Bryant junior defensive lineman TJ Lindsey.

“I talk to Coach Pitt all the time," Lindsey said. “That’s my guy. He texted me a couple days before telling me he was going to come. I think he saw a performance. It was definitely the game to come to. I think definitely it was my best game by far.”

Bryant defeated Cabot 24-10, but the game wasn’t really decided until late in the fourth quarter when the Hornets forced an interception and were able to score a late touchdown. The game was tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter.

“They were physical, that’s for sure,” Lindsey said of Cabot. “They’re for sure top three in the state — us, them and Conway, I think. The score was a little farther than what the game really was. It was definitely a closer game.”

Lindsey, 6-4 and 270 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Memphis, TCU and several others. He had a dominating game with multiple sacks in the first half.

“I’m expected to make these plays.” he said. “I have to make these plays, I want to win. You want to be the best in the state, so I just take that on with pride. It really wasn’t just me. My teammates they were there, too, and helped me make all those plays. They were in all the right positions."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, who rates Lindsey a 4-star prospect, named him to his 2024 All-America team.

Pittman attended the first half of the game between Mills and Joe T. Robinson in order to see highly recruited Comet junior defensive lineman Charleston Collins. He arrived at the Bryant game shortly after the start of the second half and stayed until the end.

Lindsey was thankful for Pittman attending.

“Oh, for sure, a head coach coming to a high school game, you don’t ever see that, especially of his caliber," Lindsey said. "So I’m very appreciative and just blessed to be able to be in this position.”

Lindsey has made five visits to Fayetteville, including for the Cincinnati and Alabama games this season. He said another trip could be on the horizon.

“Maybe in November — I think they play LSU and Ole Miss,” Lindsey said. “If my schedule opens up, I would definitely like to go back up there.”

He then traveled to Georgia, Notre Dame, Arkansas State and TCU over the summer. He visited Arlington, Texas, for the Arkansas-Texas A&M game as a guest of the Aggies, who were the designated home team.

He plans to visit Oklahoma State for the Texas game on Saturday. He has a visit for Notre Dame set for when the Fighting Irish play Clemson, and is looking to schedule others.

Lindsey has consistently praised Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams for his constant contact.

“I talk to Coach Adams all the time,” he said. “We definitely talk multiple times a week. That’s my guy. We talk all the time, whether it’s football or life.”

Lindsey said the recruiting process is clearing up because of which teams are recruiting him hard. Arkansas is one of those schools.

“It’s becoming clearer who really wants me,” Lindsey said. “There’s a couple of schools that really want me, and there’s some on the list...they don’t show as much interest, but that’s fine. That’s life, but I definitely see who wants me, that’s for sure. Arkansas, yeah, they’re up there."