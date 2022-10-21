Home BancShares Inc. posts third quarter profit of $108.7 million

Home BancShares Inc. delivered powerful third-quarter results Thursday, reporting record net income that skyrocketed 45% to $108.7 million and boosted earnings per share to 53 cents.

Net income was up from $75 million in the third quarter of last year and earnings per share, or EPS, jumped 15.2% from 46 cents for the period ending Sept. 30.

"We continue to keep the company positioned to weather the storm, when and if it hits," John Allison, chairman and chief executive officer, said in announcing earnings before the stock market opened Thursday morning.

Adjusted for non-recurring items, EPS came in at 54 cents and topped the consensus forecast of 53 cents compiled by Zacks Investment Research. "This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.89%," Zacks reported. "Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times."

Total loans in the quarter were $13.8 billion, up just more than 39% from $9.9 billion a year ago. Deposits increased 32%, rising from $14 billion to $18.5 billion.

Net interest margin climbed above 4% for the first time in nearly two years, ending the quarter at 4.05% compared with 3.6% in the 2021 third quarter.

"We continue to maintain strong profitability regardless of what they throw at us," Allison told the investment community on a conference call Thursday.

Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall at the end of September hindered loan production, with Allison estimating the bank was unable to close about $100 million in loans when the storm hit near the end of the quarter.

Nevertheless, Chief Lending Officer Kevin Hester said loan performance is strong. "Loan opportunities continue to be plentiful," he said on Thursday's call.

Multifamily and industrial lending are rich targets, Hester said.

Nationwide, merger-and-acquisition activity has cooled under rising interest rates and the overall economic turbulence. However, Allison said Home has been in discussions and walked away from a deal over cultural concerns and another because the asking price was too high.

The door remains open and the company is entertaining opportunities. "I think we'Il stay active on the M&A side if we find the right partner in the right market," Allison said. "I think we'll do a deal in the next six months."

Stephens Inc. said in a report Thursday that Home "has traditionally been opportunistic in economic downturns, so we expect the bank to add to franchise value in 2023 due to a strong relative balance sheet."

Home BancShares reported total assets were up nearly 30%, ending the quarter at $23.1 billion compared with $17.8 billion a year ago.

The bank also announced Thursday that it will be paid $15 million in the settlement of a Florida lawsuit the lender filed in 2016 against ServisFirst Bank involving four former Centennial employees. Company officials were fairly mum when asked about it on the call.

"It's good to get it behind us and we're pleased with the outcome," Hester said without elaborating.

Home also repurchased more than 1 million shares of stock valued at more than $24.3 million in the quarter.

The bank's stock closed down just more than 5% at $23.70.

Home operates 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 62 branches in Texas, five branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.