Home Movies

"Blue Island" (not rated, 1 hour, 37 minutes, DVD, On Demand) The 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and the subsequent crackdown on freedoms are the subject of this uneven, passionate political documentary by Hong Kong filmmaker Tze Woon Chan, which won the best international feature documentary award at this year's Hot Docs festival.

"Hi I'm Blake" (not rated, 1 hour, 17 minutes, On Demand) An inspiring documentary that concerns Blake Hyland, a 14-year-old Texas gymnast who, after suffering a traumatic brain injury in 2014 that left him unable to walk, was determined with the help of his family to restore his life. Written and directed by Jon Michael Simpson.

"Where Are You" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, On Demand Oct. 21) A renowned fashion photographer, aggressively at war with his creativity, gets a mysterious phone call from a stranger that draws him into a dream-like journey in search of his artist girlfriend, who has recently disappeared. With Anthony Hopkins, Camille Rowe, Irakli Kvirikadze, Ray Nicholson; directed by Riccardo Spinotti and Valentina De Amicis.

"Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes" (TV-MA, three 60-minute episodes, Netflix) Directed by Joe Berlinger, this step-by-step series seeks to figure out why Jeffrey Dahmer, who confessed to 16 murders in Wisconsin plus one more in Ohio, as well as unsettling acts of necrophilia and cannibalism, was able to keep up his serial-killing crime wave for four years.

"Duality a graffitti story ..." (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, On Demand) A documentary that offers extensive access to graffiti artists in order for them to discuss their journeys from "tagging" to becoming respected and influential icons in the cities they serve with pieces that are inspiring in scope, size and complexity. Directed by Ryan Dowling.

"Hollywood Signs" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) This unusual documentary explores the unique and often hilarious relationship between Hollywood celebrities and their fans through the lens of the autograph-collecting subculture. With Bruce Campbell, Rachel True, Eric Roberts, Eliza Roberts, Tom Wopat, Billy Zane, Juliet Mills, Bai Ling, Karan Ashley; directed by Bill Fishman.

"Kratt" (not rated, 1 hour, 47 minutes, On Demand) An ambitious and entertaining Estonian adult fairy tale in which children find a way to contact a magical creature from mythology who will do whatever its master says; all they have to do is buy a soul from the devil. With Mari Lill, Nora Merivoo, Harri Merivoo, Elise Tekko, Roland Treima; written and directed by Rasmus Merivoo. Subtitled.

"The Room" (not rated, 1 hour, 41 minutes, On Demand Tuesday) A nervy horror thriller in which a stranger knocks at the door of a guest room he booked for the night, which is already occupied by a woman who has decided to die by suicide. With Guido Caprino, Camilla Filippi; directed by Stefano Lodovichi.