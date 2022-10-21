How ‘consistency every day’ sparked a midseason revival for ASU wideout Jeff Foreman

JONESBORO -- Seconds after Jeff Foreman snatched a line-drive nine-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter last Saturday, tight end Seydou Traore ran in behind the junior wideout for a leaping chest bump. Several others followed, dapping up Foreman in the end zone.

But Foreman kept his celebration otherwise muted. There was a reason.

"It was a routine catch," Foreman said this week. "Act like you've been there before."

The Del City, Okla., native has been there before. He's played in double-digit games every year since arriving at Arkansas State as a 3-star recruit in 2019. He'd caught 10 previous touchdowns in his ASU career, including three in the previous four games.

Yet, there was something different about this score.

Foreman catching two touchdowns in a game -- something he'd done only once before at ASU -- aligned with a run of consistency. His four weeks with 11 receptions and 241 yards looked nothing like the previous three, in which Foreman had just two catches and was benched against Memphis.

It's that kind of steady production that Coach Butch Jones has so often asked for but rarely received outside of a select handful of veterans. Not only is Foreman delivering his finest form to date, his words suggest a player who understands there's even more talent to be tapped.

"He's been doing a lot of the small things to help him be successful," quarterback James Blackman said. "Those [good] things are going to continue to happen just because of his work ethic and how much grit he has."

• • •

Foreman didn't need to admit to a room of reporters, unprompted, that he'd been sidelined earlier in the season at the discretion of the Red Wolves' coaching staff.

In his mind, it was the only choice.

"It was on my heart and my mind," Foreman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "I wasn't playing to the standard. I wasn't playing the way that I feel like I should be playing nor in the coaches' eyes. It just gave me another thing to chase."

Over the past three seasons, Foreman has watched different teammates step into the role of ASU's workhorse wideout.

In 2019, it was Omar Bayless catching 93 passes for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jonathan Adams followed in 2020 with 79 receptions and 1,100-plus yards to go with 12 scores.

Although it was to a lesser extent a year ago with the Red Wolves in a down year, Corey Rucker still had 59 catches for 826 yards and 9 touchdowns. Then Rucker entered the transfer portal and headed for South Carolina, leaving a void at the position for the first time since Foreman had come to Jonesboro.

There was reason to think it was Foreman's time to step into that top job -- or at least share responsibilities with Te'Vailance Hunt. But an injury kept Hunt off the field for ASU's first three games, heaping extra pressure onto Foreman's shoulders.

"At a certain point in time, it weighed on me a little bit," Foreman said. "But after that, it was just like, 'I don't know why I'm trying to force something on myself that I really don't need to.' "

Foreman went out of his way to have more regular conversations with Jones and Robert Garth, the Red Wolves' first-year director of player welfare and development. All three came to the same conclusion: Foreman needed to think less.

"When you're result-oriented and you're worried about outcomes instead of just playing, I think Jeff had all these goals and aspirations and put all these requirements on him," Jones said. "Just being able to get those out of his mind and work on being the best version of himself every single day, I think that has really helped him."

It took not a week for Jones' words to yield a tangible reaction. Foreman cracked 100 yards in a game for the first time in more than a year while catching his first touchdown pass of the season at Old Dominion.

"It was my time to step up and put my game on display," Foreman said.

• • •

Whenever Foreman met with reporters a year ago, it seemed a stark contrast to the bold and confident Rucker.

But perhaps it was the other way around -- Rucker's brash nature stood out more because of the soft-spoken Foreman. Even with a microphone, Foreman's words would frequently sound like little more than a mumble.

That's not the case this season. Foreman's tone remains gentle yet with an air of newfound confidence.

As much as that's a result of his on-field success, Foreman also attributes that assuredness to younger players in the wide receiver room like Daverrick Jenkins, Omari Walker, Reagan Ealy and Jaden Milliner -- all first- or second-year players who look to Foreman as a role model.

"I tell them, 'I want you to be better than me when it's your time,' " Foreman said. "Communicating with them, seeing their body of work on the field grow as I grow at the same thing at the same time, it just brings more confidence, more joy, more happiness to me."

Nobody is looking for Foreman to be the hero that saves ASU from a third straight losing season. Between Foreman, Hunt, Traore, Emmanual Stevenson, Champ Flemings, Adam Jones and even running back Johnnie Lang, the Red Wolves have a breadth of pass-catchers that surpasses any of Foreman's previous years.

Ultimately, it all circles back to one of Jones' favorite words.

"[What's changed is] his overall mental disposition, his approach to practice," Jones said, "the consistency every day."