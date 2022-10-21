• Ben Wallace, Britain's defense secretary, revealed that a Russian fighter jet recently "released a missile in the vicinity of" an unarmed Royal Air Force spy plane in international airspace over the Black Sea, with the Russian minister of defense later blaming "a technical malfunction."

• Laura Utecht of the expansive Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, which bans guns, said the "unique property" is testing metal detectors after two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery over the past year.

• William Jones, police chief in the Missouri town of Louisiana, was jailed on felony drug charges after his girlfriend's brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the chief's apartment, with fentanyl suspected.

• David Jakubonis, an Army veteran who accosted gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in New York, will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program and then a halfway house, a federal judge ruled.

• Joshua Smith, owner of a Nashville, Tenn., social club, could get up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a campaign finance scheme in the failed congressional campaign of a state senator who calls the case a "political witch hunt."

• Brandy Iglesias of Sacramento, Calif., who worked for a company that contracted with San Quentin State Prison, was charged with felony grand theft and forgery after she was accused of collecting $145,000 in unemployment benefits using the identities of two convicted killers.

• Bonnie Sweeten of Delanco, N.J., called a "master con woman" by a judge when she sparked national anger years ago by claiming she had been kidnapped when she had actually gone to a Disney luxury resort with her daughter, is back in trouble, this time charged with routinely stealing from an employer who gave her a second chance as a bookkeeper.

• Tanya Suarez, who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched, is set to receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County.

• Martin Motta, 75, fell victim to the first successful use of genetic genealogy by a New York City prosecutor and pleaded guilty in the killing of a regular customer at the Queens barbershop where he worked for the sake of $8,000, after the man's dismembered remains were finally found though he's been dead since 1976.