Jiffy Trip gets planner OK for second location in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Planning commissioners voted Oct. 11 to approve a significant development permit for a second Jiffy Trip in the city.

If approved by the city board on Nov. 1, Jiffy Trip will build its second location in Siloam Springs at the 500 block of West U.S. 412 in front of the old Franklin Electric building in the Siloam Warehouse addition.

Jiffy Trip is looking to construct a 6,536-square-foot station with a drive-through window, according to planner Maegan Thomas.

The business will use all existing entrances to the property and not propose any new ones, Thomas said. Jiffy Trip is also proposing to construct a sidewalk on South Elm Street which will also connect to U.S. 412, Thomas said.

Trees will surround all sides of the site, and there will be a 10-foot buffer in the interior of the site, Thomas said. City staff is recommending approval with two needed conditions, Thomas said.

For the first condition, Jiffy Trip must file drainage easements as directed by the city engineer and the second condition requires the applicant to remove paving on the second and third lot of the Siloam Warehouse Addition and add a greenspace buffer, Thomas said.

Commissioner Isaac McKinney said he was unclear on where the greenspace buffer will be and how much of the pavement will be removed.

Thomas told McKinney that Jiffy Trip is addressing it on their plans. There will be a 10-foot buffer on the interiors, and it goes all the way around the site, and the plans also show a 10-foot buffer on the exterior of the property, Thomas said.

Commissioner Katie Rennard asked if Jiffy Trip will have all three entrances lead into the station. Thomas said there will be an entrance coming in from U.S. 412 and one from South Elm Street.

The third entrance is not actually an entrance but a connection from the Siloam Warehouse Addition to the proposed gas station, Thomas said. The commissioners then voted unanimously to approve the permit.

Planning commissioners also approved:

• Rezoning 409 N. Country Club Road from agriculture) to light commercial.

• Rezoning the 1800 to 1900 block of Brashear's Road formResidential medium to roadway commercial.

• A preliminary plat development permit for the 2100-2200 block of Davidson Road.

• A final Plat development permit for the 2400-2600 block of East Kenwood Street.

• A lot consolidation permit for 930 E. Jefferson St.

• A lot consolidation permit for the 100 block of South Oak Hill Street.

• A lot consolidation permit for 224 S. College St.

• A lot consolidation permit for the 20200 block of Bill Young Road -- Parcel 15-11283-000.

• A lot line adjustment permit for the 2300 block of Lawlis Road.

• A lot split development permit for 910 Raines Road.

• A lot split development permit for the 1600-1700 block of East U.S. 412 -- Parcel 03-00349-000.

• A lot split development permit for the Lots 1 and 2 of the 900 block of West Benton Street.

• A lot split development permit for 3095 N. Mount Olive St.

• A lot split development permit for 21733 Carousel Drive.