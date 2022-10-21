Little faith in citizens

Re Ballot Issue 2: It seems the Republican-controlled legislative body has little faith in Arkansans or feels a need to control its citizens. In the 2020 election, they proposed a ballot initiative to limit the number of ballot initiatives from Arkansas citizens, which Arkansans voted down. In this election, legislators propose Issue 2, requiring ballot initiatives to pass with 60 percent rather than the current simple majority.

So what is it, a lack of faith in the citizens of Arkansas or a need to control? It appears it is both.

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln

On righteous anger

In driving the money-changers out of the temple, Jesus made it clear that righteous anger in a just cause is warranted. Two columns in a recent Sunday paper showed such righteous anger.

The fact that Gwen Faulkenberry said she doesn't like to write from a place of anger made her words about teacher pay raises versus another tax cut even more powerful.

The fact that Philip Martin's columns are usually pretty mellow made his column about game-playing politicians more powerful as well.

It is unfortunate that most politicians have discarded ethics in favor of self-service. Chris Jones is an exception, maybe because he isn't a lifelong politician.

RENEE HUNTER

Conway

Effects not intended

The authors of the four issues on our ballot evidently ignored the Law of Unintended Consequences. Therefore, I shall note no on each. You might also.

ART PFEIFER

Little Rock

A letter from heaven

Thank you for reprinting a letter last week from Joseph C. Beck under the headline "Flashback." Joe was my father-in-law. He passed away three years ago. He was an intelligent and wise man. His letter was relevant 10 years ago, as it is today. It was as if we received a letter from heaven!

MELANIE R. BECK

Fayetteville

Toss tax on funerals

In Arkansas there are several exemptions for sales tax. I recently paid several thousand dollars for a funeral for a relative. The state charged several hundred dollars in sales tax. Yet the state has over $1 billion it's trying to spend.

Sales tax on funerals needs to be stopped.

DOUGLAS C. LINGO

North Little Rock