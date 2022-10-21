Little Rock shooting leaves one person badly wounded, police say

Little Rock police on Friday night were investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:05 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road, near Arkansas State Police headquarters.

One victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries, the post states.

Police said they believe the incident was isolated and did not pose a threat to the wider public.

No further information was given about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting, and no suspect was identified.