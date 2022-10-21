LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring A Bear Hollow Hootenanny in Huntsville

A Bear Hollow Hootenanny with Eureka Strings, Cast Iron Crickets, Still on the Hill, Shannon Wurst, Michael Wouters Group and Dominic Roy kicks off Saturday morning at the Ozark Natural Science Center, 1905 Madison 1305 in Huntsville. The fundraiser will also feature owl education and Ozark cuisine by Chef Christine Pieperat. A full weekend pass with camping is $120; day passes and upgrades available. Children 12 and younger free. Information at onsc.us.

ELSEWHERE

• Megan Moroney performs at 9 p.m. today at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

• Guapdad4000 performs a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday during the ReWired Fest at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. rewiredfest.com

• Ozark Blues Society's Blues Challenge with performances by Adam Posnak, Blew Reed & the Flat Heads and The Downtown Livewires starts 7 p.m. Saturday ($15-$20) at Meteor Guitar Gallery 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville.

• DJ Girlfriend, Sad Palomino and Jess Harp play at the Monster Mash Night Market starting at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12-$15.21) at AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. Fayetteville. linktr.ee/handydandymarket.

• T.J. Cunningham Memorial featuring The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson & the Groove Diggers, Zoe and Kimball Davis starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday ($60) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Brews and Tunes at Turnbow Park in Springdale starts at 4 p.m. with Leta Joyner, followed by Dino D and The D'Train Band, Sean Michel and D.K. Harrell on Saturday ($30). 106 E. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org.

• Courtyard Sessions with DJ Raquel and drkpttrn starts at 4 p.m. Sunday (free) at at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

