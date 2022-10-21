Police beat: Man in house arrest gets more charges

Man in house arrest gets more charges

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after police said they arrested him Wednesday afternoon with drugs and guns while he was on house arrest, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock Police Department street narcotics officers joined Arkansas Community Corrections personnel around 2:30 p.m. in a warrant search at 3332 Green Drive, where they arrested Vincent Geans Jr., 32, the report states.

The search uncovered an AK-style pistol, a .40-caliber Glock pistol, more than a pound of suspected marijuana as well as suspected fentanyl and cocaine, police said

Geans was on house arrest after he robbed a postal worker, the report states. He is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person, two counts of drug possession and one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, trafficking a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises, all felony counts.