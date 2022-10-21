Miller County tax collections steady

TEXARKANA -- Despite the Miller County tax collector's office having to temporarily relocate for nearly the past two years, property tax payments this year did not appear to slow down.

Tax Collector Laura Bates said her office collected about $27 million from about 86% of its taxpayers this year so far.

"We had about 25,000 residents pay by using our online pay service, as well paying both by mail and in person," she said.

"Even though the deadline has now passed, those residents in that 14%, who still need to pay, can still go ahead and pay, but they will have to pay a 10% penalty on personal property and 10% on real property, with daily compounded interest," she said.

Even though the February 2021 water pipe burst and subsequent water leak at the county courthouse caused about a 19-month relocation of her office to the Landmark Building, Bates said it did not seem to cause a drop in property tax payments.

"Once people knew where we were, they came,"she said.

Most of the office's furniture was being relocated back to the courthouse Thursday. County officials plan have the courthouse back open Monday.