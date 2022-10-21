



• And just like that ... Tony Danza is back. The 71-year-old "Who's the Boss?" star will be a small-screen fixture once again after being tapped as the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in the second season of the polarizing "Sex and the City" continuation, "And Just Like That ...," Deadline reported. The casting comes after nonbinary podcaster Diaz -- for whom original lead Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) left her marriage to Steve (Dave Eigenberg) -- said that Danza "is coming in to read for my father" in their comedy pilot. "He's not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza," the newcomer had said in the show. News of Danza's reported casting comes as he and his "Who's the Boss?" daughter, Alyssa Milano, prepare to try to channel the magic of the 1980s ABC sitcom for Amazon Freevee's spin-off. "And Just Like That" -- which premiered last year and reunites Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda, while Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is featured via texts -- was renewed at HBO Max back in March. The show ended up having to adjust its scatterbrained plot lines to real-life horrors. Willie Garson, who played Carrie's beloved friend Stanford, died last year after a cancer battle, leading to a change in the storyline. The series debuted just ahead of a wave of sexual assault allegations leveled against star Chris Noth, whose character and Carrie's husband, Mr. Big, was killed in the premiere. Noth was ultimately removed from the season finale, in which he was set to play in a fantasy sequence.

• French President Emmanuel Macron visited Paris' central mosque Wednesday to mark 100 years since it was built -- projecting that he's representing all factions of society, united in a secular republic. The visit came just months after his successful re-election campaign, in which debate about the Muslim veil and the role of Islam in France -- home to Western Europe's biggest Muslim population -- became a political hot potato. The centrist won his second term against the far-right, anti-Islam candidate Marine Le Pen. During Wednesday's ceremony, which was attended by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Army Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Macron unveiled a plaque recognizing France's Muslim soldiers. The Great Mosque of Paris was built in honor of the 70,000 Muslims who died for the country in World War I. Macron also decorated Grand Mosque Rector Chems-Eddine Hafiz with the insignia of the Legion of Honor, France's highest civilian honor.





Actor Tony Danza attends a special screening of "No Time to Die" hosted by Champagne Bollinger and The Cinema Society at iPic Theater on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)





