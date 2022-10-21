L'Oreal sales are up amid inflation highs

L'Oreal sales climbed as consumers continued to buy the cosmetic giant's mass-market makeup and skincare products, despite soaring inflation.

Overall sales rose 9.1% on a comparable basis in the third quarter, the French company reported late Thursday. In a reversal of roles, the company's mass-market consumer-products arm, which sells Maybelline New York mascara and Garnier shampoos, outperformed its luxury arm. It's sign that well-to-do consumers are trading down to more inexpensive brands.

L'Oreal flagged makeup in its consumer-products division, which made "spectacular" gains in India and Mexico, the company said. Comparable sales at its active cosmetics and North American divisions also beat expectations.

The L'Oreal Luxe division, which includes brands such as Lancome Paris, Kiehl's and Ralph Lauren, took a hit in the third quarter from issues including covid-19 lockdowns in China and supply chain snags.

Shares of L'Oreal -- which operates an 800,000-square-foot global manufacturing plant in North Little Rock -- have slumped this year, falling 21% through Thursday's close.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Texas sues Google over online privacy

Texas sued Google over claims that the search-engine giant is illegally capturing the biometric data of users without their consent, the latest in a series of lawsuits by the state against tech companies over online privacy.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., has collected millions of biometric identifiers from Texas residents, including voice prints and records of face geometry through products like Google Photos and Google Assistant, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday in a statement.

"Google's indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated," Paxton said.

Texas is one of a handful of states with a biometric privacy law prohibiting the capture of biometric identifiers for commercial purposes without an individual's consent. Violators can face up to $25,000 in penalties for each violation.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Closing at 750.47, index down 16.91

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 750.47, down by 16.91.

Equities failed to sustain an early rally following comments by Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker that he expects the federal reserve funds rate "will be well above 4% by the end of the year" as the industrials and utilities sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.