The world in brief: Nigerian forces fire tear gas at protesters

Nigerian forces fire tear gas at protesters

Nigerian police officers on Thursday fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos who were marking the second anniversary of demonstrations against police brutality that turned deadly.

Participants said they gathered at the city's Lekki tollgate to draw attention to police brutality they allege remains rife despite promises of reform made in 2020.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a Lagos police spokesman, told The Associated Press the tear gas was fired at "lawless people."

"Tear gas was used on them to disperse them as that was the least harmful thing we could have done," Hundeyin said.

Oke Ridwan, a human rights lawyer and activist, insisted the protesters were demonstrating peacefully.

"(The police) prefer to go out there preventing people from protesting instead of actually solving the problems so that people won't have any need to protest in the first place," Ridwan said.

"People are still getting brutalized and extorted (by the police), and the political will to correct this is not there," he added.

Philippines leader cancels Russia deal

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has "secured an alternative supply from the United States."

Marcos Jr. said at a news conference that the Philippine government will negotiate to get back part of the down payment it made to the Russian aircraft manufacturer.

It was the first time Marcos Jr., who took office in June, has commented publicly on the touchy issue involving Russia. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, signed the deal to buy the Mi-17 helicopters but decided before his term ended to cancel the contract due to fears of possible Western sanctions.

"I think it was already determined by the previous administration that that deal will not carry through, will not go on," Marcos Jr. said when asked to comment on a call by the Russian ambassador to Manila for the Philippine government to honor the helicopter deal.

"We have secured an alternative supply from the United States," the president said. He added, without elaborating, that the U.S. aircraft to be ordered by the Philippines would be manufactured in Poland.

Moscow's ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday night that the Philippine government has not officially notified Russia of its decision to cancel the deal and a Russian company was proceeding to manufacture the Mi-17 helicopters after the Philippines made an initial payment.

The Russian aircraft manufacturer was ready to deliver one of the helicopters in June "but unfortunately, it was not accepted by your government," Pavlov said.

U.N. seeks relief help in Persian Gulf

BERLIN-- The head of the United Nations' World Food Program is renewing pressure on oil-rich Persian Gulf countries to give his agency more help to deal with mounting humanitarian crises.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley's comments on Thursday followed a meeting with Development Minister Svenja Schulze of Germany, the agency's second-biggest donor. Schulze also stressed that "we simply need more countries to give money" as the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine and rising prices grows.

"While the United States, Germany and a few others are really stepping up, there are some countries that need to step up -- for example, the Gulf states," Beasley told reporters in Berlin.

High oil prices affect not just shipping and fuel costs, but also the costs of fertilizer and food production, he added, "so they have a moral obligation, in my opinion, to step up in an unprecedented way."

Bad medicine linked to Indonesia deaths

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesia has found contaminated medicines that are suspected of being linked to the deaths of 99 children this year due to acute kidney injury, officials said Thursday.

Indonesia's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency said it was tracing 26 medicinal syrups used to treat fevers, coughs and colds, noting that testing showed five such medicines had ethylene glycol levels "that exceeded the safe threshold," it said in a statement.

The Health Ministry, which banned all syrup medicines on Wednesday, is working with the food and drug agency to determine which other drugs to potentially withdraw as a preventive measure, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

There have been 206 cases of acute kidney injury in children reported from 20 provinces in Indonesia this year, and a death rate of 48%, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"Previously, there were only a few cases of kidney injuries, only one or two every month. But at the end of August there was a spike in cases that got our attention. It is an atypical progressive acute kidney injury. We call it atypical as the cause is still under investigation or unknown," said Mohammad Syahril, a spokesperson from the Health Ministry.