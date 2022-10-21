GOLF

Two share CJ Cup lead

Tom Kim felt as much a spectator as a player Thursday in the CJ Cup in Ridgeland, S.C., amazed at how Rory McIlroy produces so much power with so little effort. Kim wasn’t too bad himself. They were the star attractions on a beautiful morning at Congaree Golf Club, one of them pursuing the No. 1 world ranking, the other a 20-year-old who is quickly becoming one of the more popular players among his peers. Trey Mullinax and former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland each had a 6-under 65. McIlroy and Kim, who played together in the same group with Rickie Fowler, were among those another shot back at

66. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for ninth place and only two shots behind the leaders with a 4-under 67.

Thitikul leads at BMW

Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under 63 to set a tournament record and lead after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Wonju, South Korea, on Thursday. She was a stroke ahead of 16-year-old amateur Minsol Kim and three up on a trio of players: A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee and Yaeeun Hong. Thitikul had an eagle two on the 13th hole and added seven birdies without dropping a shot. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi shot a 1-over 73.

BASKETBALL

Former NBA official dies

Tony Brown, who officiated more than 1,100 NBA games over almost two decades, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 55. Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and recovered to the point where he was able to return to work in the NBA replay center last season. He entered hospice care in Atlanta in recent days, his family said. Brown was selected to officiate a pair of NBA All-Star games, plus worked a game in the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. He also worked championship-round games in the CBA and WNBA, plus was a WNBA All-Star official before moving to the NBA in 2003.

Eye injury for Cavs’ guard

Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not sustain any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland’s season-opening loss in Toronto. Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter Wednesday night when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him going for a steal. The 22-year-old Garland left the team and was checked Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute. The Cavs said he’ll be re-evaluated over the next two days before his status is updated.

FOOTBALL

Jets WR requests trade

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who recently expressed frustration with his suddenly limited role, requested to be traded Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Moore was excused from practice by the team, according to Coach Robert Saleh, to be with his family to attend to a personal matter. Moore spent the day away from the facility and has asked to be dealt. But the Jets have no plans to trade him, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the conversations were private. Moore wasn’t seen during the early portion of practice that reporters can watch. Saleh, who doesn’t have a news conference on Thursdays, briefly updated reporters standing on the sideline on the reason for Moore’s absence without providing details. The trade request comes as the surprising 4-2 Jets have won three consecutive games and are off to their best start since 2015.

TENNIS

Berrettini avenges loss

Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Roberto Carballes Baena in the beleaguered Napoli Cup on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals and avenge last week’s loss in Florence. Just eight days after Carballes Baena had upset the Italian on the indoor courts in Florence, Berrettini took just 91 minutes to triumph 6-4, 6-2 on the outdoor courts in Naples in front of another passionate home crowd. Berrettini will next face Taro Daniel, after the Japanese player beat Pedro Cachin 6-4, 7-6 (2). Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti was also loudly cheered during his 7-5, 6-4 victory over Las-lo Đere.