OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Woman fears ex-husband has turned daughter against her

Dear Abby: I was married for more than 40 years. My ex now badmouths me to everyone. He got to our grown daughter during our separation, and it’s clear she’s on his side. He’s a very intelligent narcissist who manipulates people and they’re not aware of it. Our divorce took three different lawyers and cost me thousands, which was his intention. Should I open up to my daughter and try to get her to understand why I can’t be around him? I don’t want to alienate my only child. — Free But Not Totally Happy

Dear Free: If you were married to your husband for 40 years, your daughter is no longer a child. Do not try to diminish her opinion of her father — explain why you could no longer stay married to him. If you can discuss your divorce with her and point out examples she may have noticed in her youth that led to your divorce, I see no reason why you shouldn’t.

Dear Abby: My daughter and I are both immunocompromised. I have cancer; she has asthma and rheumatoid arthritis. Doctors advise us not to be in crowds. We didn’t attend my nieces’ wedding or baby shower because nobody wore masks. Now it seems like we’ve been forgotten.

We were not invited to holiday celebrations. My sister-in-law sends group invites, but we haven’t received any. They haven’t even asked us how we are. We are still not able to attend, but we would like to still feel welcome. — Excluded In California

Dear Excluded: For now, you must accept that you won’t be able to be in large groups. That doesn’t mean you can’t meet with small groups. To be less at risk, try hosting some small get-togethers with vaccinated friends and relatives. You may not feel so isolated. But please do not blame folks who know your circumstances, and whose invitations you have refused, for removing you from their guest lists for now.

Dear Abby: My crush is in love with a girl, and she isn’t right for him. She’s the jealous type and possessive. She’s told me she’s his “owner,” and that after they marry, his body and everything about him is hers. He will never be hers.

You can’t own a person, and you really shouldn’t be with someone who’s possessive because it means they’re insecure, and it’s not healthy. She tries to make me jealous. I love him so much. I want him to be happy, but I don’t think it should be with her. — Crushing In Georgia

Dear Crushing: You are entitled to an opinion, but this guy is in love with her, not you. She may act possessive because she knows you want him, so she’s establishing boundaries. If she really is insecure, a point will come where he may feel smothered. Maybe you’ll finally get a chance. For now, back off and sweeten up.

