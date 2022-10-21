100 years ago

Oct. 21, 1922

MONTICELLO -- Jack Sapp, owner of a monkey which is performing at a carnival here, was seriously bitten by the animal today. Sapp is said to have been drinking moonshine liquor and when he blew his breath in the monkey's face, the animal attacked him. Sapp was bitten on the arm, the monkey's teeth severing an artery, and on the head, the animal narrowly missing the owner's throat, it is said. The owner of the monkey was given medical assistance here, which probably prevented his bleeding to death, physicians say.

50 years ago

Oct. 21, 1972

• A campaign for a $2.5 million appropriation for construction of a state library and archive building will be conducted by the state Advisory Council on Libraries, R. A. Cox of Harrison said Friday. ... The Council, composed of library users, librarians of public and institutional libraries and staff members of the state Library Commission, was formed to develop a plan for library development in the state for review by federal officials. Cox said there was no indication that the library forces would have any trouble getting funds for the building.

25 years ago

Oct. 21, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- The Harvey and Bernice Jones Charitable Trust gave away more than $38 million to Arkansas schools, hospitals and other philanthropic interests in the year before financial problems and an alleged embezzlement came to light. The contribution list is included in a tax return that the charitable trust sent to the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday. ... It's been an eventful year for the trust and for its benefactor, Bernice Jones of Springdale. She has accused a longtime friend and former co-trustee, H.G. "Jack" Frost Jr., of stealing from the trust, and millions of dollars in gift pledges have gone unfulfilled. ... Frost, who does not face criminal charges and who denies he took money improperly from the trust, was a co-trustee until he resigned. ... According to the tax return, the trust's net assets in November 1996 were $37 million, down from $46 million in November 1995. The trust gave away $38 million that same year. Although the return is being filed now, it does not list any changes in assets or contributions since November.

10 years ago

Oct. 21, 2012

SEARCY -- If you need evidence that the sports programs at the Searcy schools are growing, look toward the construction near the Searcy High School gym where a new field house is being built. ... The new field house isn't just for football. It will be a multipurpose facility for all the athletic programs, including physical education classes, in the district. ... The 52,925-square-foot facility will also contain coaches' offices, a media room, a classroom, girls and boys dressing rooms, laundry rooms and weight rooms. James Frank, athletic director for the district, said the athletic department needed a multipurpose facility, and the new one is designed to accommodate every team sport in the district.