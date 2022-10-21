OTHERS SAY: Boston says yes to crack pipes, but no to food

Boston logic is a suitable addition to the universe of oxymorons such as "jumbo shrimp."

As The Herald reported, city officials have been handing out a flyer to organizations and advocates who bring food to the people who frequent drug-plagued Mass and Cass. The message: Stop it.

"While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," one flyer reads.

Some of the reasons listed: food distribution vehicles and the crowds they bring cause traffic issues on busy Southampton Street; and "Improper disposal of food and packages increases trash and rodent population. This risks the health of community members."

Contrast that with the campaign to give out pipes for smoking crack and meth.

The Boston Public Health Commission and other Mass and Cass-area institutions are distributing pipes in addition to an array of other paraphernalia to this population.

Mayor Michelle Wu is on board. "The state-funded syringe services and harm reduction program--which has been in place in Boston since 1994 and in other communities across the state and country--has helped reduce the incidence of communicable diseases and saved lives," Wu's office said when asked about the efforts.

Wouldn't it stand to reason, then, that the Mass and Cass crisis should be improving? At the very least, the incidence of overdoses and the like should be diminishing. Not so, as CBS News Boston found in 2019. According to Boston Crime Incident Reports, there were 229 medical or drug-related calls in the Methadone Mile area that year. In 2018, there were 185 reports total. In 2016, there were 31.

As Domingos DaRosa, who's worked with kids in the area and picked up needles in the Mass and Cass vicinity for years, said, "We're just giving people the tools to get high. It's not designed to reduce the population on the street here."

Those streets, it should be noted, don't just belong to addicts and the homeless. These neighborhoods are filled with families and businesses, who deserve to be safe, to not worry about their child being stuck by a discarded needle while playing.

That's the kind of harm reduction Boston needs to see.