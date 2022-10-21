Pennsylvania race draws Biden visit

PHILADELPHIA -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that the "rest of the world is looking" to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as he tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Philadelphia, Biden sounded the alarm about what he viewed as the urgency of the moment, saying Republicans are trying to roll back access to abortion and raise the price of prescription drugs. He seized on comments by some GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, casting doubt on the U.S. commitment to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion of its territory.

"They said that if they win they're not likely to fund, to continue to fund Ukraine," Biden said. "These guys don't get it. It's a lot bigger than Ukraine. It's Eastern Europe. It's NATO. It's really serious, serious, consequential outcomes."

He added: "The rest of the world is looking at this election as well. Both the good guys and the bad guys out there -- to see what's going to happen. We've got to win. John's got to win."

Biden's comments came at the conclusion of a daylong visit to the state, where a Democratic victory would strongly improve the party's chances of holding onto the Senate. Fetterman is facing Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican.

Biden called Oz "a perfect example" of what he has termed "MAGA Republicans," referencing former President Donald Trumps "Make America Great Again" slogan. Trump endorsed Oz's candidacy, delivering him a critical boost in the GOP primary earlier this year.

Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered just days before the Democratic primary, said he's doing much better, but acknowledged some lingering effects. "Sometimes I'll miss a word or I'll mush two words together some time."

He criticized his rival, saying, "Dr. Oz never lets me forget that I had a stroke." He added: "In January, I'll be feeling much better. But Dr. Oz will still be a fraud."

Earlier Thursday, Biden showcased his administration's efforts to revitalize the nation's roadways, touring repair work underway at Fern Hollow Bridge. It became a symbol of the nation's aging infrastructure after it collapsed into a ravine just hours before Biden visited Pittsburgh last January.

Administration officials say the repair job, expected to be finished by December, was accelerated by passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed late last year. Biden had diverted from his planned itinerary last January to visit the site of the just-collapsed bridge.

On Thursday, he returned to the bridge to turn it into a symbol of success for the White House and Democrats, who count the bipartisan law as one of several achievements during the first two years of Biden's presidency.

"When you see these projects in your neighborhoods and cranes going up, shovels in the ground, I want you to feel the way I feel: pride," Biden said, speaking next to a tall, yellow crane at the edge of the new span of Fern Hollow. "Pride in what we can do when we work together."

Fetterman was on hand when Biden visited the Pittsburgh bridge. Biden thanked Fetterman -- currently the state's lieutenant governor -- for his candidacy and told his wife, Gisele, "You're going to be a great, great lady in the Senate."

"This law's about more than rebuilding our infrastructure, it's about rebuilding the middle class -- something John knows a lot about and talks a lot about," Biden said during his remarks.

While traveling the country Biden repeatedly emphasizes the infrastructure legislation's impact on roadways, airplane terminals and seaports. Out of roughly $1 trillion in spending, about $40 billion is dedicated to bridges.

The Biden administration has sought to increase the pace of building infrastructure projects, hosting a summit last week at the White House to help state and local government officials streamline their processes.

Introducing Biden, Fetterman highlighted his commitment to protecting abortion rights, saying, "I would always be the vote that you can count on."

"Please send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey," he added, mocking the former television personality's longtime residence in the neighboring state. "And send me to D.C. to be that 51st vote."

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim, Zeke Miller and Marc Levy of The Associated Press.