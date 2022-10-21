Sections
PHOTO GALLERY: Fishing with a cop, festival setup and senior center dancing

by Andy Shupe | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Tre Boyd, an officer with the Fayetteville Police Department, helps Declan Richards, 9, to cast a lure into the lake Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, while helping to teach students how to fish at Lake Fayetteville. The students are participants in the Yvonne Richardson Community Center’s X-Factor program which provides physical education instruction to homeschooled students twice weekly. Visit nwaonline.com/221021Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Friday's gallery includes fishing with officers from the Fayetteville Police Department, setting up for the Testicle Festival and dancing at the Springdale Senior Center.

