Friday's gallery includes fishing with officers from the Fayetteville Police Department, setting up for the Testicle Festival and dancing at the Springdale Senior Center.
To view these images and more, visit our gallery.
Print Headline: PHOTO GALLERY: Fishing with a cop, festival setup and senior center dancing