Power of the voter

Freedom is on the ballot this November. A phrase we hear every election cycle, but perhaps none quite as important as this one. It was Ron Paul who said, "The problem is that democracy is not freedom. Democracy is majoritarianism, which is inherently incompatible with real freedom. Our founding fathers clearly understood this."

So, let's give a quick refresher on civics ahead of this election.

Our founding fathers had the foresight and wisdom to establish a republican form of government to ensure that the people hold the supreme power, privilege, and responsibility of electing those who will represent us, as well as electing a president.

Whereas, in a democracy, individual voices cannot be heard or are often drowned out by mob rule.

In the words of John Quincy Adams, "The experience of all former ages had shown that of all human governments, democracy was the most unstable, fluctuating and short lived."

Our founding fathers designed the Constitution to protect every citizen. The republic was conceived to give all eligible citizens a say in decisions through their elected representatives.

Our founding fathers did not set up this country as a democracy for a reason. Simply put, it would take away the power from the voters.

Arkansas is full of incredible, talented, innovative, and brilliant people. In my travels around the state I have met with people from all different walks of life who seem to have the same concern: "Does my vote even matter?"

It is no secret that Arkansas has low voter participation, and I believe it is for that reason. It is imperative to realize just how important your vote is and the difference it can make.

Every vote does count; in fact, every vote is crucial. In 2020, there were several races in Arkansas that were decided by less than 100 votes, and in one district as few as 16 votes.

What does that tell us? Yes, your vote certainly does matter. There is power in your vote. It is not only your right, but it is your civic duty to participate in the process. In many nations around the world, people are not afforded that privilege and, therefore, never able to truly create change.

The ability to create change starts with you casting a vote. Then you create change within your city, your county, your state, and your country. You make your voice heard because you are voting. Isn't that incredible?

I read an article recently that espoused that Arkansans need hope this election and need a new direction. I remember it was not long ago when someone else promised us hope and change and all we got were empty words, broken promises, and change that wasn't for the better. It was to our detriment.

This November you do have a choice for freedom on your ballot. Walking out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, replying to the shouting of "Doctor, what we have got? A republic or a monarchy?" Benjamin Franklin famously responded, "A republic, if you can keep it."

That is what I will challenge you with today. We live in a republic, if we can keep it.

Sarah Jo Reynolds is executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas.