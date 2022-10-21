PREP VB Southside secures No. 2 seed in next week’s state tournament

FORT SMITH -- Gabriela DuPree strives to provide value wherever she can on the court and make those around her better for Fort Smith Southside. It was hard not to notice that Thursday night at Grizzly Arena.

DuPree's all-around performance of 10 kills, a team-high 16 digs, 3 aces and a block helped guide Fort Smith Southside to a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-15) win over crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside.

"My biggest goal in life is to make my teammates proud," DuPree said. "I was blessed by the Lord with this volleyball talent. I'm beyond excited to play this sport. It was just an awesome team win."

The Lady Mavericks closed out the final week of the regular season strong with back-to-back sweeps and now head into the state tournament with a bye earning a No. 2 seed.

Northside (4-12 6A-West) didn't make it easy on senior night, keeping it close in all three sets before Southside (14-2 6A-West) put them away.

The Lady Bears were down just 16-13 in the initial set before Southside took control with a 9-1 run to take a 1-0 advantage.

Northside was tied at 10-10 with an ace from Emaline Pendleton in the second set. The Lady Mavericks again found a way to close it out, pushing their le " ad out to 23-16 before eventually winning it.

It was just a 12-10 lead in the final set for Southside before finishing it out for a sweep. The Lady Mavericks scored seven of the game's final eight points to end the match.

"Any given night you are going to get a team's best shot," Fort Smith Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said. "You never get to take it easy. We know how talented Northside is as a team. We wanted to play with urgency at the end to finish off those sets. Our team has been gritty all year."

Aces were a big part of Southside's success in the match with 13. DuPree, Lydia Pitts, and Tinsley Freeman all finished with three. Kenney Meadors also finished with two, while Felicity Suggs and Mileah Neal chipped in one each.

"Coach is always on us in practice to make our serve and how each one of them counts," DuPree said. "We really put our focus on that. We did really well, and aces are fun to celebrate."

Pitts finished with a team-high 14 kills while Sophia Neihouse had 10 as well. The offense was triggered by a team-high 19 assists from Meadors and 14 more from Neal.

"We had so much fun playing as a team for each other and not with each other," DuPree said. "It's been an honor to play with these girls this whole season. I'm sad it's our last conference game because I'm going to miss our seniors so much. We left our heart on that floor and wanted that win."

Northside was led by a team-high 11 kills from Jaynea Manning. The offense was guided by a team-high 27 assists from Caroline Snow. The Lady Bears defensively had Za'Kari Gurule' finish with a team-high 12 digs while Grace Klein chipped in 11.

It was the end of the season for Northside, who had a chance to make the postseason with back-to-back wins in the final week. But it wasn't a season without hope, as there were plenty of bright spots.

"We were just young this year," Northside coach Matt Waack said. "We had some highs beating some very good teams this year. But it just wasn't the season for us in a tough conference. I'm so proud of these seniors. They battled every night out, including tonight."

Northside took a set off Southside in the previous meeting this season. The Lady Mavericks didn't allow it this time around finishing off their impressive season. Outside of losses to nationally-ranked Fayetteville, Southside was able to win 42 of its 47 sets in conference play.

"I could not be more proud of a group of volleyball players if I tried," Throneberry said. "Every year there is the cycle of the seniors are gone and what will we do? These girls trained so hard this offseason and wanted to step up for this team. It's nice to come into a season feeling a little underrated and really put together a good year. We feel we are peaking at the right time heading into the state tournament."

Shiloh Christian 3, Farmington 0

The top-seeded Lady Saints claimed the 4A-Northwest Conference tournament title with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 win over Farmington in the finals on Thursday in Prairie Grove.

Ryan Russell hammered nine kills, while Jill Dudley and Caroline Ramsey added seven kills each for the Lady Saints (20-4). Laila Creighton registered a double-double with 14 assists and 10 digs. Bella Bonanno contributed a team-high 18 digs and Reese Jones had a team-best 15 assists.

Shiloh Christian will open the 4A state tournament in Brookland against Bauxite at noon on Tuesday.

Fayetteville 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady Purple Bulldogs finished up a perfect run through the 6A-West with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-6 whipping of Rogers Heritage on Thursday night.

Fayetteville (24-2, 16-0 6A-West) was led by Brooke Rockwell's 15 kills. Kennedy Phelan dished out 30 assists and added eight kills. Maddie Lafata added nine kills.

Bentonville 3, Springdale 0

Madi Hooper led the Lady Tigers' attack with 12 kills, while Maddie Lee added 11 kills and nine digs as Bentonville swept Springdale 25-21, 25-12, 25-17.

Audrey Adair dished out 21 assists, while Gloria Cranney contributed seven kills and 14 assists for the Lady Tigers (10-6 6A-West). Ella Aprea finished with a team-high 25 digs. Reagan Tunnell added five kills and Tori Otter had four.

Van Buren 3, Russellville 0

Avary Smith and Aubrie McGhee finished with 14 kills each to lead Van Burn to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Lady Cyclones.

Bri Ball registered a double-double with 12 kills and 23 assists for the Lady Pointers. Maddie Feeny led the defense with 24 digs and Danielle McKown served up six aces.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers 1

The Lady Wildcats (17-15, 11-5 6A-West) dropped the first set, but came charging back for an 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 win over the Lady Mounties.

Brooklyn Ware and Korlynn Hall blasted 11 kills each, while Logan Lightburn chipped in 10 kills and seven blocks for Har-Ber. Ridglee Thompson chipped in eight kills, 18 assists and 2 aces. Galatia Andrew served up four aces and 26 digs, both team-highs.