Quarter 3 profit off 1.5% for LR bank

Bank OZK's third-quarter profits slipped as the Little Rock bank Thursday reported net income of $128.3 million, down 1.5% from $130.3 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share for the period ending Sept. 30 was $1.08, an increase of 8% from $1 in the last year's third quarter. Though a year-over-year increase, earnings per share was well below projections by industry analysts.

Stephens Inc. of Little Rock projected $1.15 for the quarter while the Wall Street consensus from Zacks Investment Research was $1.18.

Lending activity was strong, with total loans up 6.6%. Loan volume in the quarter was $19.5 billion compared with $18.3 billion a year ago. The bank's Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) recorded a fourth-consecutive quarter of record production with $4.35 billion in loans.

"We are pleased to report our strong results for the third quarter of 2022," George Gleason, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release announcing the results after the stock market closed.

"Our results were highlighted by our fourth consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations and solid growth in RESG's funded loans, along with meaningful contributions to growth from our community banking and other lending teams," the statement said. "This reflects our dual focus on both organic loan growth and increased portfolio diversification."

In prepared management comments released along with earnings, the bank touted the Real Estate Specialties Group growth. "Our RESG portfolio has performed very well, and we expect it will continue to outperform the industry in this environment of increased economic turbulence," the statement said.

Net interest income, fueled by higher interest rates and loan growth, set a quarterly record of $294.6 million. That was an 18.8% boost from nearly $248 million last year. Net interest margin increased to 5.03% from 4.16% in the third quarter of 2021.

Deposits ticked up 1.5% to $20.4 billion from $20.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021. "We have worked to improve the mix and quality of our deposit base by focusing significant efforts on growing our consumer and commercial non-interest bearing and other non-time deposits," the bank noted in the management comments.

Total assets were relatively flat at $26.2 billion compared with $26.1 billion a year ago.

OZK set aside $39.8 million to protect against potential loan losses, a provision that eats into profits. The lender had a negative provision of $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

In the quarter, OZK repurchased about 1.2 million shares for $47.7 million. Since the repurchase program began in July 2021, OZK has bought back 12.1 million shares -- more than 9% of shares outstanding -- for $520.2 million. Authorization for the program ends Nov. 4.

The bank's stock shares fell $2.02, or 4.7%, to close Thursday at $41.37.

OZK's executive team has scheduled a conference call with the investment community at 10 a.m. today. The call can be accessed through the investor relations portion of the bank's website, ir.ozk.com.

The bank operates 240 offices in Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Texas.