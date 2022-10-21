Apple TV+ has earned itself a reputation for providing powerful dramas, both with Oscar-winning "CODA," and "Cha Cha Real Smooth," which was released earlier this year. Now comes "Raymond & Ray."

The story follows two brothers, and the title gives away their names. Raymond (Ewan McGregor) is a man on the way to a second divorce who just lost his license to driving under the influence. He's going through a rough patch and doesn't talk much to his son. Ray (Ethan Hawke) suffered from an addiction to heroin and seems to possess otherworldly luck when it comes to attracting women.

Of course, they both have plenty of baggage in life, and it starts with the relationship they had with their emotionally abusive father, who was, as the movie reveals, quite a character. Read: scumbag. He is also, by the time the story begins, quite dead.

"Raymond & Ray" opens with Raymond driving to his brother's house to reveal the news. He also asks Ray to drive him to the funeral since his license is suspended, and it's several hours away. Ray seems reluctant, not even wanting to give the event any attention. Neither seems to have spoken with their father in years. But Raymond talks his brother into it, and they leave the next morning.

McGregor and Hawke are convincing as brothers. Their chemistry is apparent early on in the film. They fight. They share hard truths. They survived a rough childhood together with a bastard of an old man. And throughout the film, the siblings seem to take turns revealing life details about each other as they reminisce.

In scope, "Raymond & Ray" is a small drama piled with absurdities, from repeatedly firing a handgun into the casket to every last wild detail that's revealed about the dead father. He was a man who sampled several religions for brief periods. Despite the fact that his last romantic entanglement was with a person of color, the dad was quite racist throughout life.

And, despite how much his sons hated him, he leaves them one last chore to accomplish together. The father's attorney said Raymond and Ray are to dig his grave by hand and then lower the casket inside together. It's just one more ridiculous moment baked in with the rest that keeps this amusing tale rocking and rolling.

As the brothers see to their father's loose ends (like cleaning out his room) and dig the grave, they encounter a handful of people their father interacted with in his last years, his last lover, an eclectic and charming "whiskey" priest who served as the dad's pastor, and a nurse that attended to him in his last days. There are a few other surprises as well, but they get into spoiler territory.

Each character introduced comes with another vignette of their dad's life over the last few years of his life. And it seems that while the man was a terrible father to Raymond and Ray, he was good to another kid later in life. The pastor, one of the more fascinating characters wrapped up in this drama, reveals their father was a complicated man. And in the end, while that complexity doesn't excuse his awful parenting for the main characters, it helps ground the drama in one undeniable lesson in humanity: Everyone is complicated.

"Raymond & Ray" offers so many human moments, from Ray's trumpet playing to Raymond's spilled tears over the casket that come in spite of childhood abuse. Grief, like people, is also complicated. And it's mixed in well with the drama this film offers.

These two men are broken, but the movie doesn't leave it a mystery as to how they ended up that way. And it inspires hope that sometime between when the brothers dig this grave and years later when they're lowered into their own, they'll learn to ­heal some of their wounds and become slightly more whole.

There's not a bad performance in this film, and it's actually charming how small in scope it remains across its one hour and 46 minute runtime. The entire story takes place across 48 hours at most. It starts the night before the funeral and ends the morning after. In an ecosystem of movies where the world is in danger, it's nice to be reminded these small dramas exist.

Aside from the performances of McGregor and Hawke, what shines most in this film is the score. Mournful blues and soft jazz remain a constant echoing theme throughout "Raymond & Ray." It accompanies the trauma these boys had growing up and even the somber moments of reflection in adulthood of how to move past that lingering pain.