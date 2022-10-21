Resales of homes decline by 1.5%

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth straight month, matching sales from 2012, as house hunters grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still-tight supply of properties.

The National Association of Realtors reported Thursday that existing-home sales fell 1.5% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. That's slightly higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales fell 23.8% in the 12 months through September. Sales are now at the slowest annual pace since September 2012, excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020, near the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

The national median home price rose 8.4% in September from a year earlier to $384,800.

The housing market has been slowing this year because of rising mortgage rates, which continued to climb last week, advancing to a two-decade high.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped another 13 basis points to 6.94% in the week that ended Saturday, marking the ninth straight increase, according to Mortgage Bankers Association and Freddie Mac data released Wednesday.

That pushed down the group's gauge of applications to purchase or refinance a home by 4.5%, the ninth drop in 10 weeks, to remain at the lowest level since 1997. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance homes, jumped to 6.23% from 6.09% last week, according to Freddie Mac. Last week, the 15-year rate eclipsed 6% for the first time since the housing market crash of 2008. One year ago, the 15-year rate was 2.33%.

Higher mortgage rates reduce homebuyers' purchasing power, resulting in fewer people being able to afford to buy a home. Consider a buyer who got a 3% rate on a 30-year mortgage to buy a $300,000 home last year; today, the buyer would be able to borrow only $190,000 for the same monthly payment.

"This is why the buyers have essentially been pushed out of the market," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors association.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has been climbing amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep increasing interest rates in its bid to bring down the hottest inflation in 40 years. The 10-year yield reached its highest level since June 2008 this week.

Because a lag of a month or two usually exists between a signed home purchase contract and a completed sale, the impact from the latest increase in mortgage rates won't show up in sales for several weeks.

That likely means further home sales declines ahead, Yun said.

Surging home loan rates don't just make homes less affordable, they also discourage homeowners who locked in an ultra-low rate the past couple of years from buying a new home. That, in turn, can limit the number of homes that are available for sale.

The inventory of homes on the market declined in September for the second month in a row. Some 1.25 million homes were on the market by the end of the month, down 2.3% from August and 0.8% versus September last year, according to the Realtors association.

"Homes are sitting on the market longer, just lingering on the market," Yun said. "The buyers have disappeared."

On average, homes sold within 19 days of hitting the market last month, up from 16 days in August. Before the pandemic, homes typically sold more than 30 days after being listed.

At the current sales pace, the level of for-sale properties amounts to a 3.2-month supply, Yun said. That's unchanged from August. In a more balanced market between buyers and sellers there is a 5- to 6-month supply.

While competition for homes has eased as mortgage rates have surged, it's not unusual for sellers to receive multiple offers because there are so few properties on the market. That's helping push home prices higher, even in a slowing market.

Still, Yun said he expects home prices will decline in roughly half the country next year, with states where home values skyrocketed in recent years experiencing the biggest declines. That includes California, where prices could fall 10% next year, he said.

"Higher mortgage rates always impact these expensive markets more heavily than other markets," Yun said.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Veiga and Matt Ott of The Associated Press, and Molly Smith of Bloomberg News (WPNS).