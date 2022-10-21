Russell latest face of Hollywood’s workplace abuse





Last month, amid the hubbub over rumored drama behind the scenes of "Don't Worry Darling," director Olivia Wilde noted that male filmmakers are held to "very different standards" from their female counterparts. Men are "praised for being tyrannical," she said on a late-night talk show, adding that their behavior can be repeatedly called into question and "it still doesn't overtake conversations of their actual talent or about the films themselves."

Her words were put to the test almost immediately with the release of David O. Russell's latest film, "Amsterdam," in theaters two weeks ago. As attention shifted from one star-studded project to the next, the conversation pivoted from Wilde to Russell, a five-time Oscar nominee previously accused of being verbally and physically abusive on his sets. The new film, which stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, is Russell's first in seven years.

While noting that "grandiose stories can eclipse more harmonious sets," film historian Emily Carman pointed to the cult of the director, which favors men, as a reason more extreme behavior may be indulged. Film is an inherently collaborative medium, but directors exercise a great deal of control and are often placed on pedestals as a result.

"The cult to the auteur still persists," Carman said, "and I think it's actually much stronger as a marketing tool."

The stars of "Amsterdam" have described working on the film as a rewarding experience, but not all of Russell's projects have gone so smoothly. The allegations against him date back to an interview George Clooney gave to Playboy in 2000 about witnessing the director assault an extra who was nervous about doing a stunt on the set of "Three Kings." Clooney said he stepped in to intervene, and that Russell then head-butted and grabbed the throat of the star himself. In 2003, according to The New York Times, Russell put director Christopher Nolan in a headlock while demanding that he let Jude Law, who had decided to work with Nolan, star in Russell's project instead. Footage from that same year depicts Russell yelling at actress Lily Tomlin on the set of "I Heart Huckabees" after she expresses frustration with his style of directing: "I'm not here to be f***ing yelled at," he shouts, swiping items off a desk and referring to Tomlin with gender-specific expletives.

In addition to other alleged outbursts, Russell was accused of sexual misconduct off-set by his 19-year-old niece, who told police that he felt her breasts in 2011. Russell, who confirmed the incident but stated to police that his niece had been acting "very provocative and seductive" and had allowed him to touch her, did not face any charges.

While stars such as Clooney and Tomlin said they later made peace with Russell, others held fast. In 2016, two years after an email leaked during the Columbia Pictures hack alleging Russell had "so abused" actress Amy Adams on the set of "American Hustle," Adams told British GQ that the director had developed "this wild, crazy way of working" that made her cry and become "really just devastated on set." In a GQ cover story from this month, Bale, who also starred in "American Hustle," recalled that Russell's behavior on the project led him to step in as a "mediator" to defend Adams.

AN ACTOR'S DIRECTOR

On the press tour for "Amsterdam," Bale said that he would gladly continue working with Russell, long heralded as an actor's director. (The near-guaranteed attention from the film academy doesn't hurt; Bale landed an Oscar for "The Fighter," joining Jennifer Lawrence and Melissa Leo as actors who have won for their work on Russell's oft-nominated films.) While journalist Jonathan Alter referred in the leaked Columbia emails to talk of Russell's reformed character as "total bulls***," the director's subsequent high-profile projects suggest he has continued to receive support from a good number of powerful players in the industry.

A person familiar with the making of "Amsterdam," who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, told The Washington Post that there were "no incidents on this production."

"There was a huge cast that loved working with him -- they've been public with it," the person said.

A representative for Russell declined to comment on the allegations against him.

From a business standpoint, the question of whether Russell has evolved only matters to the extent that those powerful players act upon the answer. A-list actors have flocked to his projects, some receiving his reputation for unpredictable sets as a creative challenge. Robbie, for instance, said at the New York premiere of "Amsterdam" that Russell's stars often show up without knowing "what you're going to shoot that day, which is terrifying and also exhilarating."

BOLSTER PROFILES

Ambitious actors have always been drawn to collaborators whose established records of dynamic work can bolster the actors' own profiles, according to Carman, who is also a professor of film and media studies at Chapman University. While creative power in the studio era was largely concentrated among moguls such as Louis B. Mayer, Jack Warner or Harry Cohn, it shifted when the notion of directors as brands emerged with the New Hollywood movement that kicked off in the 1960s.

That idea has persisted and, in today's concentrated media landscape, carries significant weight.

"David O. Russell and Quentin Tarantino are brand names as much as a movie star," Carman said. "Maybe even more now, since movie stars still matter but seem to be more attached to a specific brand, like the Marvel franchise."

Beyond the awards and prestige, there is what Kate Fortmueller, a University of Georgia professor of entertainment and media studies, called "the 'Devil Wears Prada' sort of thing: If you can survive being this person's assistant, your career is made." She made the comment about Scott Rudin, the producer at the center of a Hollywood Reporter expose last year that detailed his alleged history of "unhinged" behavior, but extended the logic to other demanding bosses.

"'Are these conditions markedly worse than the ones I've experienced? ... Is it worth it for me to do this for an Oscar nomination?' For some people, it will be worth it," Fortmueller said. "I think culturally there's a lot of leeway given, especially to white male directors, in terms of what needs to happen in order to make great art."

Sometimes things go too far, even for A-list talent with more say than crew members. Speaking to the Times in 2018, actress Uma Thurman recalled how Tarantino persuaded her to do her own driving stunt on "Kill Bill" even though she said she was uncomfortable doing so after hearing the car may have had problems. She wound up in a crash that she said left her with neck and knee injuries, and made her feel disempowered as a creative collaborator.

A DETERMINING FACTOR

Tarantino, whose "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" made more than $140 million at the domestic box office the year after Thurman's interview ran, did not seem to face larger industry blowback for the behavior she described. Money continues to be a determining factor when it comes to accountability in Hollywood, according to Carman, who said that Russell's last film, 2015's "Joy," made just under $56.5 million at the box office compared with the $150 million raked in by its predecessor, "American Hustle."

Carman said that if "Amsterdam" doesn't achieve "the same success as 'American Hustle,' that's where Hollywood starts to rein in those behaviors. There's historical precedent for that." Fortmueller, who has studied labor practices in the entertainment industry, noted that "Hollywood is a really tricky business because the line between art and commerce is really fluid and kind of hard to parse."

"There are certain things where, 'This is the method he needs to create his art' becomes a justification," she said. "These things will make a lot of money. It's hard to think about how unregulated those working conditions can be."



