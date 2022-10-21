Saturday’s Criterium and Fall Fest changes location in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Saturday's Walmart OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium and Fall Fest has moved to a new location, it was announced Thursday.

The move was to ensure the safety of racers and bystanders, according to a city news release.

The races and fall festival will now be held at 401 S.W. Eighth St. Participants should arrive at the large lot west of Fire Station No. 1 at Southwest A and Eighth streets. The location provides ample parking and a safer environment, according to the release. It is only a few blocks from the library, the original site for the race.

The free festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. The criterium will be from 3 to 5:45 p.m. A criterium is a bike race in which riders follow laps on a closed course, the release states.

Advanced online registration is required to enter the races or to attend the festival. Participants need to register early to be guaranteed race entry as space is limited. Once registered, race packets can be picked up from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today or 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the Walmart Community Room at the library. Online registration will close at 2 p.m. Saturday with final packet pickup available at the festival.