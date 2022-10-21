Senior Night means a lot to Zebra standouts

It's Senior Night for the Pine Bluff High School Zebras, and senior players hope it's not the last time playing football in Jordan Stadium this season.

Playoff season begins in three weeks. If the Zebras win against the Morrilton Devil Dogs tonight, they can play their first playoff game at home.

The Zebras' overall record is 5-2 with a 4-2 conference record in the 5A-Central. They are in third place behind the undefeated Mills and one-loss Robinson. The Devil Dogs are fifth with a 3-3 conference record and 5-3 overall.

The Zebras are eyeing a state championship for the first time since 2015, but first they need a win tonight to get another shot to play at home.

"Morrilton is a tough team with really big kids," Zebras Coach Micheal Williams said. "We are expecting a dog fight."

Two weeks ago, the Devil Dogs almost beat the White Hall Bulldogs in a game that wasn't settled until the last three minutes. White Hall won by one point, 21-20. Last week, the Devil Dogs won against the Maumelle Hornets, 35-14.

Williams will be relying on two senior running backs -- X'Zaevion Barnett, nickname Zae, and Tyrea Campbell -- to take the snaps from senior quarterbacks Will Howell and Landon Holcomb, protect the ball and gain yardage down the line against a tough Devil Dog defense.

The two appear to be up for the task.

Barnett returned to the field three weeks ago after an ACL injury sidelined him at the start of the season. Last spring, he tore his ACL during a Zebras basketball game. Last year, he was a running back powerhouse, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and led the team in rushing. This year, he has only played in the last three games, but he still possesses mojo. He has already racked up 24 carries, 133 yards, two 2-point conversions and two touchdowns.

"They are decent," Barnett said of his stats. "But they could be better."

Barnett is hard on himself when it comes to sports and grades. He currently has all A's and credits some of that to Williams' after-school study hall with tutors.

On a Wednesday afternoon, he proudly showed his coach his grades on a laptop. Williams beamed. For Williams, academics are on an equal playing field with sports.

Coming back with an injury, Barnett, who plans to play Zebras basketball this upcoming season, said, was scary.

"It's improving," he said. "There's work to be done but I couldn't miss my senior year at least not all of it."

For Campbell, tonight is about doing what he loves doing -- playing football. This season, Campbell has been a replacement force for the Zebras. He has 58 carries, 265 yards, averages 4.57 a carry and five touchdowns.

"It's a big game, Friday night," Campbell said. "It's Senior Night and it could be our last home game. I'm going out with everything I have and play my hardest. Give it all I got."

It could get emotional, Campbell said. He said when he was in the 10th and 11th grades, he always looked forward to Senior Night because it was such a big deal for the older players to be honored. Now here he is.

"It means a lot to me," Campbell said. "I might get emotional. It's my last year playing for the Zebras, and it could be my last game. You never know."

Williams said his two senior running backs are "catching stride" at the right time of the year.

"Most teams are banged up and stopping the run could present a problem but these two are going to make it happen," Williams said. "They are great students in and out of the classroom. "

When Williams was pondering earlier this year about whether to take the Zebra coaching job, Barnett was the first athlete he talked to. He said he remembered Barnett telling him he wanted to be a personal trainer.

"I remember that conversation like it was yesterday," Williams said.

He's equally proud of Campbell who made a major life decision recently.

"Tyrea Campbell made a huge step in his life by getting baptized a few weeks ago," Williams said. "I'm most definitely proud of him as well."

The entire season, Williams has instilled in his players to have a Plan B because the time clock runs down on football eventually. Barnett wants to stay in sports and study sports medicine, sports management or coaching. Campbell wants to keep playing college football at the University of Memphis or Arkansas State University.

"Coach cares about what we are doing and he's big on academics and he is pushing for us," Campbell said.

The two running backs know they are playing on a special Zebras team in their final year of high school with Williams at the helm.

"We are going to be here [at Jordan Stadium] in the playoffs," Barnett said.

5A-Central Conference

Football Standings

Team Conf. Over.

Mills 5-0 7-0

Robinson 5-0 6-1

Pine Bluff 4-2 5-2

Vilonia 3-2 3-4

Morrilton 3-3 5-3

White Hall 2-3 3-4

Beebe 2-4 4-4

Maumelle 0-5 2-5

Watson Chapel 0-5 1-6

Conference 3A-6

Football Standings

Team Conf. Over.

Rison 3-0 6-0

Fordyce 3-1 5-3

Camden Harmony Grove 2-1 4-3

Lake Village Lakeside 2-1 2-4

Barton 1-2 2-4

Drew Central 1-3 4-4

Dollarway 0-4 0-7